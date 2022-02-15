Bolsonaro arrives in Moscow to meet with Putin and meet with businessmen | Politics

President Jair Bolsonaro landed this Tuesday (15), around 10 am (Brasilia time, 4 pm local time), in Moscow. The president has on Wednesday (16) a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and a meeting with businessmen.

Bolsonaro got off the plane wearing a mask to prevent Covid, a measure he has not adopted at events in Brazil.

The Brazilian president’s trip to Russia takes place at a time when the European country is at the center of an international diplomatic crisis that has mobilized the world’s main powers.

In recent weeks, Putin has ordered the deployment of hundreds of thousands of troops in border regions with Ukraine. The move was seen by US President Joe Biden as a Russian attempt to invade Ukrainian territory.

Russia argues that Eastern Europe is the country’s area of ​​influence and wants to bar Ukraine’s entry into the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), led by the United States.

In recent days, Biden has also ordered US troops to go to allied countries close to Ukraine.

Experts saw Bolsonaro’s departure as ‘untimely’

For specialists in international relations, Bolsonaro’s trip to Russia at this moment is inopportune. They understand that the movement can wear out Brazil with historical and traditional partners, such as the United States and the European Union.

But the Brazilian government has made an effort to emphasize that the trip has nothing to do with the crisis in Ukraine. For the government, the idea of ​​the trip is to focus on the commercial relationship between Brazil and Russia and the improvement of exchanges between the two countries.

The understanding is that commercial partnerships between Brazil and Russia are still far from ideal, especially considering that they are two countries that are part of the Brics group, along with China, India and South Africa.

See the forecast for Bolsonaro’s trip to Russia:

Laying Flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

Meeting with Putin in the Kremlin

Lunch with Putin at the Kremlin

Meeting with the President of the State Duma

Meeting with entrepreneurs