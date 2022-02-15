Bolsonaro changes rules for collecting taxes on ethanol – News

President Jair Bolsonaro edited a provisional measure that changes the contribution rules for PIS/Pasep and for Cofins on the production and sale of ethanol. The measure authorizes the direct sale of ethanol from producers or importers to retailers, especially in relation to sales made by cooperatives.

The document was published this Tuesday (15) in the DOU (Official Union Gazette). Although it is already in force, the provisional measure needs to be approved by the National Congress to become law.



According to the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic, the measure was necessary after the head of the federal Executive vetoed parts of a bill that authorizes the direct sale of hydrated fuel ethanol by producers and importers to retail stations, without the intermediation of distributors, previously mandatory.



The president has defended the revision of taxes on fuels. Contrary to the economic team, Bolsonaro gave a positive signal to a PEC (proposed amendment to the Constitution) that authorizes states and municipalities to totally or partially reduce tax rates and their powers in 2022 and 2023, without the need for tax compensation, as is currently the case. currently required by the Fiscal Responsibility Law.





If enacted, the proposal will represent a waiver of up to R$54 billion. “There is a PEC authored by a congressman from RJ, giving us the possibility, the federal and state governments, to waive revenues, reduce ICMS, PIS/Cofins, without us having to look for an alternative source for that waiver. sure that the PEC will pass unanimously, in the Chamber and in the Senate”, commented the president in last Thursday’s live (10).