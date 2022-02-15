Bolsonaro is advised not to mention Ukraine on a visit to Putin

When you decide to keep your trip to Moscow amid escalating tensions between Russia, Ukraine and the United Statesthe president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) received the following guidance from the Itamaraty: not to touch the subject of global dimension and to make only superficial comments if provoked on the subject by the Russian president, Vladimir Putin.







Bolsonaro’s trip to Russia at this time was the subject of controversy within the government itself and among specialists in Foreign Relations. In an attempt to dispel the impression that the official visit means an endorsement of Moscow, the Itamaraty issued an official note last week with praise for “high-level” diplomatic relations with Ukraine.

Bolsonaro and Putin meet tomorrow at the Kremlin. Today, the Russian leader receives German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for further negotiations on the crisis in Ukraine.

Despite the briefing, diplomatic sources heard by the report report concern about the possible “lack of tact” of the president in case of statements about the possibility of an invasion of Ukraine by Russia. Commenting on the matter live on Saturday, Bolsonaro asked God “that peace reign in the world”.

Moscow is trying to prevent its most important “buffer” with the West, Ukraine, from joining the US-led NATO. The geopolitical board of the region is complex and involves millenary identity issues.

Cancellation

But the bad moment of Bolsonaro’s trip to Russia, a prevailing opinion in the world of politics and diplomacy, should not be a reason for canceling the official visit, evaluates former foreign minister Aloysio Nunes (PSDB). “Brazil is not a party to this dispute. Canceling it now would mean ignoring Russia’s centuries-old security concerns, uncritically allying itself with the US and NATO. We can be more useful for world peace by following the line of equidistance”, says Nunes. .

Former ambassador and professor of International Relations at ESPM-SP, Fausto Godoy has a similar opinion about the trip scheduled in mid-November, before the outbreak of the crisis with Ukraine. “This Ukraine issue is not ours. Unmarking on the eve would be exhausting for Brazil”, he says.

The choice of destinations for Bolsonaro’s second international trip this year has an electoral backdrop. In Moscow, the objective is to advance in negotiations on the fertilizer crisis, a major concern of agribusiness.

In the midst of Russian restrictions on fertilizer exports, Brazilian agribusiness increased pressure on the government to avoid an eventual squeeze in the supply of inputs, essential for crops.

Hungary

In Budapest, the next stop, the focus is on maintaining ties with the world’s extreme right based on the agenda of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, considered an ultranationalist.

Bolsonaro was elected president in 2018 with the support of agribusiness chiefs and right-wing extremists. Still struggling to win over the Lula electorate, despite Auxílio Brasil and the partial delivery of the São Francisco River transposition in the Northeast, the president and his more radical allies see in the strengthening of past alliances the possibility of reaching the second round and re-editing the polarization with PT.

There is also the veiled objective of promoting the idea that the president would not be isolated internationally. Shaken with the US since the defeat of Donald Trump, Bolsonaro also has a troubled relationship with the presidents of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, and of France, Emmanuel Macron.