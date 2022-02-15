Bolsonaro meets Putin on the day of possible Russian attack Ukraine

Meeting of President Jair Bolsonaro with Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled for Wednesday (16/02) (photo: Alan Santos/PR) The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, posted a message on social media declaring “national patriotic day” next Wednesday (16/2). The decision was taken after news circulated in recent days that Russia is planning an attack on the country on that day.

Also on Wednesday, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) will be in a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Bolsonaro was advised to back out of the trip, but insisted on going to Russia to discuss issues relating to agribusiness and other trade treaties.

In the message, Ukrainian Zelensky also said that “once again” a date of invasion has been disseminated. More than 100,000 Russian troops have been deployed at various points along the country’s border since the end of last year, and tensions have intensified in recent weeks.

“We are told that February 16 will be the day of the attack. Let’s make it a day of unity. The decree has already been signed. This afternoon we will hang national flags, put blue-yellow ribbons and show the world our unity,” he declared. .

Brazil

Asked about the matter, Bolsonaro said that he would not talk about Ukraine at the meeting, but about commercial issues and the interests of Brazil. The meeting between the two is scheduled exactly for the morning of Wednesday, the 16th, and the forecast is that Bolsonaro would depart for Moscow later today.