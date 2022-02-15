Bolsonaro’s trip to Russia should not bring relevant returns to Brazil

posted on 02/15/2022 06:00



Amid the military tension between Russia and Ukraine, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) left for Moscow last night. Hours earlier, to supporters, the Chief Executive explained that the visit has a commercial nature and that he “hopes for peace”. Despite being advised to reschedule the high-risk trip, Bolsonaro chose to keep it.

“We are aware of the difficult moment that exists in that region. We have business with them, commercial ones. In large part, our agribusiness depends on their fertilizers. We have issues to deal with on defense, on energy. A lot to deal with”, he argued. “And Brazil is a sovereign country. Let’s hope for peace there, that everything works out. We want peace, but you have to understand that everyone is a human being. Let’s hope that it works out. Depending on my word , the world would have peace.”

Russia’s expertise in cybersecurity and cyberdefense is also another factor of Brazilian interest. This is because Bolsonaro entrusts the Brazilian Armed Forces with the mission of auditing electronic voting machines with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) and intends to close cooperation agreements to train national military intelligence. Military ministers of the Brazilian government must participate in the negotiations.

Bolsonaro will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on at least two occasions tomorrow: at a bilateral meeting and over lunch at the Kremlin, seat of the local government. He will then meet with the President of the Duma, Lower House of the Russian Parliament, and participate in the delivery of the floral offering at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

The forecast is that a meeting between Bolsonaro and businessmen will also take place at the Four Seasons, a five-star hotel located in Red Square, Moscow’s main postcard, where the president and part of the entourage will be staying.

Vice President Hamilton Mourão (PRTB), who will be the acting president until Bolsonaro’s return, scheduled for the 18th, said the trip should not cause problems for Brazil. He mentioned the recent visit of Argentine President Alberto Fernández to the country ruled by Putin. “Last week, the president of Argentina was there (in Russia), zero trauma,” he justified. “In my opinion, it will stay in this pressure game. The president’s trip is one day, without major problems”, he stressed. Last Friday, on the eve of the trip, the Itamaraty released a note celebrating Brazil’s diplomatic relations with Ukraine.

The international community is watching Bolsonaro go to Russia. According to Paulo Roberto Almeida, diplomat and former president of the International Relations Research Institute (Ipri), there are no similar ideas or ideologies among government officials, but opportunisms, interests and circumstances. “The two presidents are isolated from the international community, but they want to show the opposite. For Bolsonaro, however, the effect is the opposite. He will be even more (isolated) because he shows disrespect for international law”, he highlighted. “The trip can give the image that Brazil is part of the international agenda, but neither Putin nor (Joe) Biden (US President) think that Brazil has influence on the international or European agenda. South.”

In the expert’s opinion, Bolsonaro traveled to prove that he could, wanted to and did not let himself be bent. It was “taking the opportunity to take pictures in Moscow, appear in international newspapers, and that’s all.”

Opportunism

For Günther Richter Mros, professor of international relations at the Federal University of Santa Maria (UFSM), as the visit was already scheduled, it has a diplomatic tone. However, through it, Bolsonaro seeks electoral advantages. “The trip has a commercial meaning and a more symbolic, opportunistic meaning, which only serves for Bolsonaro to capitalize on domestic politics in an election year. dialogue”, he observed.

Ricardo Caichiolo, a political scientist at Ibmec-DF, pointed out that, on Bolsonaro’s side, there is an attempt to get out of isolationism, and, for the Russian ruler, the agenda is also positive, even if there are no statements of support. “Putin can use it as a way of showing that there is external support for the policy adopted by him, which is a concern of ours to other countries”, he stressed. “It’s a delicate moment. This trip can signal support, and that’s not what’s on our external agenda.”

On Thursday (2/17), Bolsonaro will go to Hungary, led by Viktor Orbán, another averse to Western interests and democracy.

…but business balance is in deficit for Brazil

Although President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) claims that trade relations between Brazil and Russia are important to justify going to Moscow in the midst of a geopolitical crisis, in addition to being risky, the trip should not bring relevant returns to the country, as they warn. experts. For them, the displacement will cost the Chief Executive and the country dearly, because it is not justifiable from a commercial point of view and could be postponed, without creating diplomatic problems between the two countries.

Russia is not the main destination for Brazilian exports, according to data from the Foreign Trade Secretariat (Secex) of the Ministry of Economy. In 2021, the country ruled by Vladimir Putin ranked 36th in the list of the main buyers of Brazilian products, ahead only of South Africa, among the Brics partners – a group of emerging countries that also includes India and China.

Moscow accounted for 0.6% of domestic shipments last year, that is, US$ 1.59 billion. Meanwhile, China and the United States — Brazil’s two biggest trading partners — bought, respectively, US$ 87.9 billion and US$ 31.1 billion last year in national products.

Brazilian imports from Russia totaled US$ 5.7 billion in 2021, generating a negative trade balance of US$ 4.11 billion in bilateral trade.

In the opinion of political scientist David Fleischer, professor emeritus at the University of Brasília (UnB), Bolsonaro’s trip to Russia has a single objective: to try to improve the Brazilian president’s international projection, which is very negative. “Bolsonaro says he is going to buy fertilizers, but this purchase will be very expensive, given the distance from Russia,” he said. “Brazil is an international pariah, and the president wants to improve his image abroad. But I don’t know if he will succeed, because he should arrive in Moscow on the ‘D-day and H-hour’ of the predictions for the Russian attack on Ukraine” , he warned, making an irony of the statements of former Minister of Health Eduardo Pazuello about the date of vaccination of Brazilians against covid-19, which never arrived.

For Fleischer, the justification that the invitation was made before the crisis and that the Brazilian government could not refuse “is not plausible”. “What doesn’t make much sense is for Brazil to risk alienating the rest of the world for a country with little weight in the national balance of trade,” he added.

Specialist in international relations and CEO of BMJ Consultores Associados, Wagner Parente also acknowledged that Brazil’s trade with Russia is unfavorable for the Brazilian side, which has a trade deficit with the Russians. “Imports are concentrated in fertilizers, which is important for agribusiness. But, in general, the weight of trade with the Russians is very small compared to the United States and China or even the Middle East.” “, he highlighted. “Bilateral investment is also very small, and one of the few Brazilian attempts in Russia was not very successful,” he emphasized, citing the case of a large food manufacturer that tried to break into the Russian market, but gave up in less than two years. and went out of business.

According to data from Secex, more than half of Brazilian imports from Russia, US$ 3.5 billion, were fertilizers — a volume 97% higher than that recorded in the previous year.

China — a country with which Brazil has a US$ 40.2 billion surplus in bilateral trade — exported US$ 2.1 billion in chemical fertilizers to the Brazilian market, 250% more than in 2020.