Brazil completes a week with moving average of deaths by Covid above 800 per day | coronavirus

Brazil registered this Monday (14) 464 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hourstotalizing 638,913 Deaths since the beginning of the pandemic . Thereby, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days is 885 –completing a week above the 800 mark . Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the change was +46%indicating a trend towards high in deaths from the disease.

1 of 4 Moving average of deaths by Covid in Brazil, each day, in the last 14 days. The percentage change takes into account the comparison between the numbers of the two ends of the period — Photo: Editoria de Arte/g1 Moving average of deaths by Covid in Brazil, each day, in the last 14 days. The percentage change takes into account the comparison between the numbers of the two ends of the period — Photo: Editoria de Arte/g1

The country also recorded 58,100 new known cases from Covid-19 in 24 hoursreaching a total of 27,541,131 confirmed diagnoses since the beginning of the pandemic. As a result, the moving average of cases in the last 7 days was the 133,713. Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the change was -28%indicating a trend towards fall in cases of illness by the 4th day.

2 of 4 Moving average curve of new known cases of Covid in the last two weeks — Photo: Editoria de Arte/g1 Moving average curve of new known cases of Covid in the last two weeks — Photo: Editoria de Arte/g1

The moving average of disease victims now reaches a plateau almost 5 times bigger than was on the eve of hacker attack which generated problems in records throughout Brazil, which took place in the early hours of December 9th and 10th. At the time, this average indicated 183 deaths from Covid each day.

In Rondônia, which had been registering an average of 5 deaths per day from the disease, there was a record of 72 deaths in 24 hours. The state secretariat explained that this was due to the rectification of data that had been dammed since the attack on the Ministry of Health’s database to the present.

The numbers are in the new survey by the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20 pm. The balance is based on data from the state health departments.

Death curve in the states

On the rise (19 states and the Federal District): RO, RJ, PI, MA, BA, AP, TO, PA, MG, SE, DF, PE, AL, RS, PB, SP, ES, AC, PR, MS

RO, RJ, PI, MA, BA, AP, TO, PA, MG, SE, DF, PE, AL, RS, PB, SP, ES, AC, PR, MS In stability (4 states): RN, MT, SC, CE

RN, MT, SC, CE Falling (3 states): GO, AM, RR

This comparison takes into account the average of deaths in the last 7 days until the publication of this balance sheet in relation to the average recorded two weeks ago (understand the criteria used by the g1 to analyze pandemic trends).

It is worth mentioning that there are states in which the low average number of deaths can lead to large percentage variations. Moving average numbers are generally in decimal numbers and rounded off to facilitate the presentation of data. The percentage change to calculate the trend (up, stability or drop) takes into account the unrounded numbers.

The g1 shows below the graphs of some states in the evolution of deaths by Covid and known cases of the disease. To see the situation in all states and DF, in addition to national numbers, visit the special page with more details and analysis.

3 of 4 Moving average in the states — Photo: Editoria de Arte/g1 Moving average in the states — Photo: Editoria de Arte/g1

Consortium of press vehicles

Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between g1O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, which started working collaboratively, since June 8, 2020, to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (know more).