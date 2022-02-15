Brazilians wait up to nine months for a visa to travel to the US | National Journal

The reopening of the borders of the United States for Brazilians caused an explosion in travel visa applications. The waiting time for the interview can reach nine months.

In front of the service center of the American consulate in Rio de Janeiro, the queues are back. Image seen in other capitals where visas are issued. Mostly tourists with travel plans after the United States lifted entry restrictions.

Visa issuance has been suspended since mid-March 2020 and resumed at the end of last year, on November 8, for tourists. But because of health protocols that require distancing and also because of pent-up demand, this resumption has been slow.

You need to plan ahead before buying the ticket. According to the US government, in São Paulo the waiting time to obtain a tourist visa is 294 days, more than nine months. In Brasilia the wait is 248 days, more than eight months. In Porto Alegre, 227 days, seven and a half months. At the Rio de Janeiro183 days, about six months.

The head of the Visa sector at the American consulate in São Paulo says what measures are being taken.

“We are well aware that we have a very long queue. We are working diligently on this matter all day. And whenever we can, we’re adding other openings when we can, so we can do as many interviews as possible,” explains Robin Busse.

Vacancies are open daily, so it is necessary to keep an eye on the consulate’s website to try to anticipate the scheduled date.

In the case of visa renewal, the waiting time drops to three months. For students and for those who go to United States to work there is no delay. In urgent cases, it is also possible to apply for an emergency visa.

The Brazilian Association of Travel Agencies has advised customers to only close packages with a current passport.

“Even after the interview, a problem can happen, so the basic precautions are: stay alert so you can try to anticipate and not make the purchase before having the visa effectively in hand”, says Edmilson Romão, from the Brazilian Association of Travel Agencies.

Camila and her husband made the appointment over the internet in July last year and are now waiting for the interview for June this year.

“The idea is for us to go until at least the end of the year or in the first half of 2023”, says journalist Camila Medeiros e Martins.

In Recife, Márcia and Carlos also made appointments online, went for an interview and their daughter’s graduation accelerated the visa approval.