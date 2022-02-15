Bullet seller is killed by PM in Rio and web reacts

The family claims that 21-year-old Yago Macedo was a candy salesman and was working there. (Photo: Reproduction)

One candy salesman was killed by a military policeman in front of the boats in Niterói, in the metropolitan region of Rio de Janeiro (RJ). Yago Macedo, 21, reportedly approached the agent, later identified as Sergeant Carlos Arnaud Silva Júnior, who reacted and claimed he thought it was a robbery.

Yago, as revealed by a cousin — identified only by Tiago — in an interview given to the program Balanço Geral RJ, on TV Record, worked to raise money to pay for a 2nd birthday party for her daughter.

The widow testified at the Homicide Police Station in Niterói, São Gonçalo and Itaboraí (DHNSGI), which is investigating the case. Taís Conceição de Oliveira Santos stated that Yago is a candy salesman and was working at the location.

“He just went down to work, as he did every day. He had a box of bullets in his hand. I didn’t know that nowadays offering candy was a crime. We’re just working. If the human being doesn’t want candy, just don’t buy it. A man pulling out a gun and needlessly taking the life of a family man? What world are we living in?”, said Taís, very emotional, as she left the police station around 4 pm.

In social networks, the subject had repercussions, and many users gave their opinions, in addition to remember the murder of Moïse Kabagambe, at the Tropicália kiosk.

“Bullet salesman is killed by a policeman in front of the boats in Niterói, after trying to offer bullets to the policeman who thought it was a robbery, and shot! “said one.

“A policeman killed a street vendor in front of Barcas, in Niterói. The man was shot in the chest after an argument. According to family members, the victim was saving money to buy snacks for his young daughter’s birthday,” wrote another. .

“We are following the case of a worker and father of a family who died on the boats in Niterói recently. Iago Macedo, 21, was with his family, he was a candy salesman and died from a police shooting who thought he was a robber. Horror ! We’ll keep an eye on it!”, said the third.

“‘My cousin’s bullet is one for three and two for five. And how much is my cousin’s life?’ Tiago, cousin of Iago, bullet salesman killed with a single shot at the ferry station in Niterói”, quoted the fourth.

“Another worker dies murdered “confused” by racism. Don’t normalize barbarism. Fight racism!”, asked the fifth.

“Inadmissible! A young worker, a 21-year-old candy salesman, was killed by an alleged military police officer not wearing uniforms, in downtown Niterói, today. products”, explained the sixth.

“Iago Macedo, 21, a candy salesman, was shot today in front of the boats in Niterói. Another young man killed by the hands of a military policeman”, lamented the latter.