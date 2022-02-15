Businessmen, lawyers and artists launch Lula movement in the 1st shift in São Paulo – 02/14/2022 – Mônica Bergamo

A group of artists, businessmen and lawyers will meet in São Paulo on March 15 to launch a manifesto and form the Lula movement in the First Turn, in support of the PT candidate.
Among the signatories there are names that have criticized the PT in recent years and even favored the impeachment of former president Dilma Rousseff, as is the case of former senator Cristovam Buarque. There are also longtime supporters, such as singer Chico Buarque and lawyer Marco Aurélio de Carvalho.
The initiative, led by Senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP), brings together former government minister FHC Milton Seligman, lawyer and former federal deputy Maurício Rands, who left the PT in 2012 after breaking with strong criticism, businesswoman Rosangela Lyra, who militated in the Vem Pra Rua movement and collected signatures for an initiative sponsored by Operation Car Wash prosecutors with anti-corruption measures, lawyer Evandro Pertence, USP professor José Eli da Veiga, among others.
In common, everyone believes that Lula should be elected in the first round.
“More than electing a president, in 2022 Brazil will hold a referendum between continuing the disaster or resuming democratic-institutional stability, the end of denialism, the return of social empathy and the resumption of sustainable development”, says the manifesto.
“There is no reason that justifies postponing to the second round, running the risk of uncertainties arising from secondary disputes, and especially the risks of acts outside the Constitution”, he continues.
Lula, according to Datafolha, has 48% of the votes, or almost half of the electorate he would need to win the election in the first round. President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), in turn, appears in second place with 22%.
See below for the manifesto and the list of signatories:
Many of us were and still are critics, we disagree with facts that occurred and positions taken by him in the past, but we are looking to the future, and there is no doubt that history is making Lula represent the alternative that Brazil must embrace in this 2022 plebiscite. At the same time, the successes of his two governments and the willingness to build a broad programmatic front give us confidence that he is prepared for the task of pacifying, governing and rebuilding Brazil.
It’s Lula in the first round to take Brazil out of the debacle we find ourselves in and Brazilians out of the deep abyss we’ve been thrown into.
Movement for Brazil
Alder Teixeira – writer and Professor (State University of Ceará)
Antônio Carlos de Almeida Castro – KAKAY – lawyer
Armando Raggio – physician, public health researcher
Arnaldo Santos – journalist and political scientist
Auto Filho – professor at the State University of Ceará.
Benicio Viero Schmidt – sociologist, professor at UnB
Bernardo Ricupero – professor at USP
Boris Fausto – Historian
Carol Proner – human rights professor
Celina Roitman – microbiologist and public health researcher
Chico Buarque – composer and writer
Christian Lynch, – professor and political scientist
Cristina Inoue – professor at Radboud University (Netherlands)
Cristovam Buarque
Dinamam Tuxá – Indigenous leadership and lawyer.
Evandro Belongs – lawyer
Fernanda Sobral – sociologist, professor emeritus at UnB
Francisco José Teixeira – professor at the Regional University of Cariri – Ceará
Gabriela Gastal
Guto Gomes – Socio-environmental Activist
Hélio Doyle – journalist.
Helio Jose – former senator
Hussein Kalout – Professor at Harvard University
Iara Pietricovsky – Anthropologist, Co-director of the Brazilian Association of NGOs – Abong
Isaac Roitman – Professor and full member of the Brazilian Academy of Science
Lia Zanotta, – anthropologist, professor at UnB
Luiz Cruz Lima – professor at the State University of Ceará
Luiz Eduardo Soares – anthropologist and writer
José Eli da Veiga – professor at USP
Magno Lavigne – licensed president of UGT Bahia
Marcelo Carvalho – president of UGT BA
Márcio Santili – former constituent federal deputy
Marcos Woortmann – political scientist
Marco Aurélio de Carvalho – coordinator of the Prerogatives Group
Maurício Rands – lawyer and law professor
Mauro Dutra – entrepreneur
Milton Seligman – Former Minister of Justice
Moises Balestro – professor at UnB
Nathaly Beghin – economist
Paulo Dalla Nora Macedo – Vice President of Politics Viva
Pedro Ivo Batista – Environmentalist and coordinator of Associação Alternativa Terrazul
Philip Yang, – urban planner, founder of URBEM
Randolfe Rodrigues
Ricardo Abramovay – professor at USP
Ricardo Patah, – lawyer, business administrator, president of the trade union of São Paulo and UGT Nacional
Roberto de Figueiredo Caldas – lawyer
Romi Bencke, – Pastor of Lutheran orientation.
Rosangela Lyra, president and founder of Política Viva
Sepulveda Belongs – jurist
Tito Barros Leal – professor at the Regional University of Vale do Acaraú, Ceará
Úrsula Vidal – Secretary of Culture of Pará
Wellington Almeida – political scientist