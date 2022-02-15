Businessmen, lawyers and artists launch Lula movement in the 1st shift in São Paulo – 02/14/2022 – Mônica Bergamo

A group of artists, businessmen and lawyers will meet in São Paulo on March 15 to launch a manifesto and form the Lula movement in the First Turn, in support of the PT candidate.

Among the signatories there are names that have criticized the PT in recent years and even favored the impeachment of former president Dilma Rousseff, as is the case of former senator Cristovam Buarque. There are also longtime supporters, such as singer Chico Buarque and lawyer Marco Aurélio de Carvalho.

The initiative, led by Senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP), brings together former government minister FHC Milton Seligman, lawyer and former federal deputy Maurício Rands, who left the PT in 2012 after breaking with strong criticism, businesswoman Rosangela Lyra, who militated in the Vem Pra Rua movement and collected signatures for an initiative sponsored by Operation Car Wash prosecutors with anti-corruption measures, lawyer Evandro Pertence, USP professor José Eli da Veiga, among others.

In common, everyone believes that Lula should be elected in the first round.

“More than electing a president, in 2022 Brazil will hold a referendum between continuing the disaster or resuming democratic-institutional stability, the end of denialism, the return of social empathy and the resumption of sustainable development”, says the manifesto.

“There is no reason that justifies postponing to the second round, running the risk of uncertainties arising from secondary disputes, and especially the risks of acts outside the Constitution”, he continues.

Lula, according to Datafolha, has 48% of the votes, or almost half of the electorate he would need to win the election in the first round. President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), in turn, appears in second place with 22%.

See below for the manifesto and the list of signatories:

Movement for Brazil

Alder Teixeira – writer and Professor (State University of Ceará)

Antônio Carlos de Almeida Castro – KAKAY – lawyer

Armando Raggio – physician, public health researcher

Arnaldo Santos – journalist and political scientist

Auto Filho – professor at the State University of Ceará.

Benicio Viero Schmidt – sociologist, professor at UnB

Bernardo Ricupero – professor at USP

Boris Fausto – Historian

Carol Proner – human rights professor

Celina Roitman – microbiologist and public health researcher

Chico Buarque – composer and writer

Christian Lynch, – professor and political scientist

Cristina Inoue – professor at Radboud University (Netherlands)

Cristovam Buarque

Dinamam Tuxá – Indigenous leadership and lawyer.

Evandro Belongs – lawyer

Fernanda Sobral – sociologist, professor emeritus at UnB

Francisco José Teixeira – professor at the Regional University of Cariri – Ceará

Gabriela Gastal

Guto Gomes – Socio-environmental Activist

Hélio Doyle – journalist.

Helio Jose – former senator

Hussein Kalout – Professor at Harvard University

Iara Pietricovsky – Anthropologist, Co-director of the Brazilian Association of NGOs – Abong

Isaac Roitman – Professor and full member of the Brazilian Academy of Science

Lia Zanotta, – anthropologist, professor at UnB

Luiz Cruz Lima – professor at the State University of Ceará

Luiz Eduardo Soares – anthropologist and writer

José Eli da Veiga – professor at USP

Magno Lavigne – licensed president of UGT Bahia

Marcelo Carvalho – president of UGT BA

Márcio Santili – former constituent federal deputy

Marcos Woortmann – political scientist

Marco Aurélio de Carvalho – coordinator of the Prerogatives Group

Maurício Rands – lawyer and law professor

Mauro Dutra – entrepreneur

Milton Seligman – Former Minister of Justice

Moises Balestro – professor at UnB

Nathaly Beghin – economist

Paulo Dalla Nora Macedo – Vice President of Politics Viva

Pedro Ivo Batista – Environmentalist and coordinator of Associação Alternativa Terrazul

Philip Yang, – urban planner, founder of URBEM

Randolfe Rodrigues

Ricardo Abramovay – professor at USP

Ricardo Patah, – lawyer, business administrator, president of the trade union of São Paulo and UGT Nacional

Roberto de Figueiredo Caldas – lawyer

Romi Bencke, – Pastor of Lutheran orientation.

Rosangela Lyra, president and founder of Política Viva

Sepulveda Belongs – jurist

Tito Barros Leal – professor at the Regional University of Vale do Acaraú, Ceará

Úrsula Vidal – Secretary of Culture of Pará

Wellington Almeida – political scientist