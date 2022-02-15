By ranking and World Cup draw, FIFA would like Brazil vs Argentina in March – 02/14/2022

FIFA’s management would like Brazil vs Argentina to hold the Qualifiers game in March that was suspended in São Paulo on September 5, 2021. The entity would adjust the window for next month in South America to be possible for Brazilians and Argentines to hold three games, the late one and the two recurring ones — Brazil face Chile at home and Bolivia away and Argentina receive Venezuela and visit Ecuador.

The problem is that the CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation) and the AFA (Argentine Football Association) must appeal the decision announced this Monday (14) by the FIFA Discipline Committee. AFA president Claudio Tapia has already confirmed that he will send the appeal to the FIFA Appeals Committee which, due to bureaucracy, would make it unlikely that the game would take place in March. Even if there was a lightning decision within FIFA, there would still be the possibility of appealing to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Although Brazil and Argentina have already qualified for the World Cup in Qatar at the end of the year, FIFA understands that it only makes sense to play the game again before the draw for the World Cup groups, which will take place on April 1, in Doha. That’s because if the score is irrelevant in the table (although it can be worth the symbolic title of the Qualifiers, today the difference is four points, 39 to 35, in favor of Brazil), it influences the ranking of the entity that will define the division of the pots in the draw and consequently the seeds.

Today, Brazil is second in the ranking and Argentina is fourth, and both are likely to be seeded. Even if a negative result in carrying out the suspended game does not change this, FIFA understands that it affects the isonomy of the regulations, since two teams would not have points computed from a game to be played. That’s why March is considered the fundamental date.

FIFA could adjust the dates for the March window, currently scheduled between the 21st and 29th. The teams from Concacaf (North, Central America and the Caribbean) and Oceania will play three matches in this period, as Conmebol has already done at the end of 2021. Fifa would give another day of window, probably 30, and adjust the games so that they do not take place less than 48 hours apart. This exception was created because of game postponements due to the pandemic.

The Discipline Committee has decided that the game suspended on September 5 be played again, at a date to be determined. The confrontation, valid for the 6th round of the Qualifiers, did not take place after Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) officials entered the Neo Química Arena lawn to remove four Argentine players who would not have complied with the sanitary protocol against covid-19 to enter. in Brazil. CBF and AFA were fined for not complying with safety protocols and for abandoning the field and Lo Celso, Buendia, Martinez and Romero, protagonists of the problem, were suspended for two games.

The CBF was fined by the Committee 500,000 Swiss francs (about R$2.8 million) for “infractions related to order and security”, after all the game had been ordered by the Brazilian team. The Argentine federation (AFA) was fined 200,000 Swiss francs (R$1.1 million) for “failure to fulfill its obligations” in preparing for and participating in the match. The two federations received an additional fine of 50,000 Swiss francs each for the mere suspension of the match. The total of penalties exceeds R$ 4.5 million.

At the time of the game, Brazil and Argentina played for a few minutes at the Neo Química Arena, until an Anvisa representative entered the field and interrupted the match. Five Argentine players had not made the mandatory quarantine for those arriving in Brazil via the United Kingdom and, moreover, the documents they presented to Anvisa when entering the country contained contradictory information.