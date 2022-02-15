Cafezinho in danger: entrepreneurs ‘hold’ soaring prices not to lose customers, but breath may run out | Entrepreneurship

In a space of 2 square meters, in São Paulo, a small business has espresso coffee as its flagship. Its difficulty is the same as many bakeries, bars, coffee shops and restaurants in the country: the value of ground coffee, the current inflation villain .

Flavia Pogliani, owner of this small coffee shop in São Paulo, The Little Coffee Shop, has held off price increases until now, but says she can’t anymore. Even because, in addition to coffee, other inputs were also more expensive.

In the 12 months through January, ground coffee has already risen 56.87%, according to data released last Wednesday (9) by the IBGE. It is the highest increase for the period among the products surveyed by the institute. In January alone, the increase was 4.75%.

Already the coffee, like the one sold by Flavia, rose much less: 6.67% in the last 12 months. The reason for this difference lies in the traders’ own efforts to not fully pass on the increase.

IPCA: inflation stands at 0.54% in January, the highest for the month since 2016

Drought will make food even more expensive; understand

Next month, the espresso at The Little Coffee Shop will go from R$4.50 to R$4.75. The special powdered coffee blend, sold in 250-gram packages, will also rise, from R$28.50 to R$29.50. But this increase does not mean the full pass-through of Flavia’s high cost.

“At the same time that prices are going up, people’s incomes are going down. It makes logical sense to pass on this cost, but there is a risk of losing customers. I end up reducing my margin to win in the turnover, using the price as an attraction. The most important thing for my business now is to be able to go through this phase, it is not to have high profitability”, he explains.

The businesswoman says that, even increasing the value of the espresso, she wants to continue selling the drink for less than R$ 5.

“My margin will be horrible for espresso, which is what I sell the most, but I’ll try to make up for it in terms of turnover, because I’m looking at my competition and everyone is already selling for R$6”, says Flavia.

2 of 4 Vânia Francato (left) with the Jardim Café e Bistro team, in Brasília (DF) — Photo: Disclosure Vânia Francato (left) with the Jardim Café e Bistro team, in Brasília (DF) — Photo: Disclosure

Vânia Francato lives in the same neighborhood as Flavia, but approximately 1,000 km away, at Jardim Café e Bistrô, in Brasília (DF).

According to the entrepreneur, at the end of last year the special coffee used by the establishment went from R$ 55 to R$ 63 per kilo. Unable to fully absorb the increase, she adjusted the price of espresso: from R$6 to R$6.50.

Last month, however, there was a new increase in coffee to R$ 69 per kilo. Since June, Vânia calculates that the product registered a high of 22%. The strategy, then, was to reduce expenses to avoid new transfers.

“The customer cannot handle these increases. I decided to take away the cookie that came with the coffee until things get better,” she explained.

In the opinion of Paulo Menegueli, president of the Brazilian Association of the Bakery and Confectionery Industry (ABIP), passing on the coffee high to customers is not always a good idea: “Any increase is felt by the customer,” he said, who has been in the industry since the 1970s.

Owner of the industrial bakery Panes Pam, in Vitória (ES), he says that adapting costs, product mix and menu is the best solution to face inflation without harming customer relationships. In its factory, whose production is destined for schools, hospitals and prisons, coffee is offered to customers as a courtesy.

3 of 4 Paulo Menegueli (left), president of ABIP, and baker Waldir — Photo: Personal archive Paulo Menegueli (left), president of ABIP, and baker Waldir — Photo: Personal archive

“Consumers are not getting a salary increase and are being pressured by increased spending. If the entrepreneur offers a greater mix of products for the customer to make an emergency purchase, for example, he will make up for what he lost in the coffee shop”, stated Menegueli.

Also owners of a bakery, Pão & Cia, in Araçatuba, in the interior of São Paulo, Vera and Carlos Machado only passed on the increase in ground coffee to the customer after the third increase in value, in December.

4 of 4 Owners of bakery Pão & Cia, in the interior of São Paulo, do not pass on all increases to customers — Photo: Personal archive Owners of the bakery Pão & Cia, in the interior of São Paulo, do not pass on all increases to customers — Photo: Personal archive

At the bakery, they serve strained and sweetened coffee – the price went from R$2 to R$2.50. The increase in other inputs, such as sugar, for example, also directly impacts the business. According to them, with so many increases, it is increasingly difficult to make a profit.

“We have only lost profit margins, because we have not been able to pass on all the increases to the client. We’re running out of breath to hold the business”, explains Vera.