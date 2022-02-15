Caixa opens new credit of up to R$ 3 thousand for negatives in February; learn how to request · Jornal Midiamax

Caixa also launched a new line of credit for up to BRL 3,000 in loans for its customers this February, including those with negative debts. It is estimated that about 20 million Brazilians can join the service. The details of the credit line will still be released by the bank, which already offers credit to negative people, but with the possibility of the contracting party pawning some good.

Caixa’s intention is to expand this credit supply service, so that it can reach more people, including those who do not have accounts opened at any bank.

Access to credit can be done at one of Caixa’s branches, which will open 300 new physical points in 2022, most of them in the Northeast and North regions of the country.

Box

The bank offers the possibility of a loan that anticipates up to 3 anniversary withdrawals from the FGTS (Fundo de Garantia por Tempo de Serviço).

Caixa says that this modality can be used by the customer via cell phone or computer, without having to go to a Caixa branch.

The minimum total loan amount is R$2,000.00. It is also necessary that the value of each withdrawal to be advanced is equal to or greater than R$ 300.00.

In addition, the credit date of the last withdrawal to be brought forward cannot exceed the limit of 999 days from the date of contracting the loan.

See these examples for you to better understand how to anticipate the FGTS Anniversary Saque:

The loan can be made to those who are not account holders, in the FGTS application.