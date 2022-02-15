Caixa releases PIS/Pasep allowance for workers born in March

Private sector workers born in March receive today (14) the 2020 base year salary bonus. The release began last Tuesday (8) and will continue until March 31, based on the beneficiary’s month of birth.

The salary bonus of up to one minimum wage is paid to workers enrolled in the Social Integration Program (PIS) or in the Public Servant Asset Formation Program (Pasep) for at least five years. Those who worked formally for at least 30 days in 2020 receive the allowance now, with an average monthly salary of up to two minimum wages.

For civil servants, military and state employees, registered in Pasep, the payment starts today and runs until March 4, by Banco do Brasil.

Private initiative workers who receive from Caixa Econômica Federal:

Birth monthPay day
January february 8
February February, 10th
March February 15th
April February 17th
May February 22
June February, 24
July March, 15
August March 17
September March 22
October March 24
November March 29th
December March 31

Public sector workers, who receive from Banco do Brasil:

end of registrationPay day
0 February 15th
1 February 15th
two February 17th
3 February 17th
4 February 22
5 February, 24
6 March, 15
7 March 17
8 March 22
9 March 24

The amounts paid to each worker vary according to the number of days worked during the 2020 base year.

About 22 million workers should receive the benefit, with a total value of more than R$ 20 billion. The resources are from the Worker Support Fund (FAT).

Caixa informed that the credit will be automatically deposited for those who have a bank account. The other beneficiaries will receive the amounts through Digital Social Savings, which can be moved through the Caixa Tem app.

If it is not possible to open the digital account, the withdrawal can be made with the Citizen Card and password at self-service terminals, lottery units, Caixa Aqui or branches, always according to the payment schedule.

For beneficiaries residing in municipalities in Bahia and Minas Gerais, in an emergency situation due to heavy rains, the payment was released on the 8th, regardless of the month of birth.

* Luciano Nascimento collaborated. Article changed at 9:57 am to add payment schedules.

