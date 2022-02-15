Came back! FlixBus offers domestic tickets for just 20 cents

Flixbus, famous in Europe for its cheap bus tickets, announced a new route between Campinas, in the interior of São Paulo, and the city of Rio de Janeiro. To celebrate, promotional tickets are being offered to all destinations operated by the company for just 20 cents, a super price almost free!

FlixBus with almost free tickets

The discount is valid for the routes currently operated by the company, which in this case are three: between São Paulo and Rio, between São Paulo and Belo Horizonte and the new route between Campinas and Rio. To guarantee the offer, it is necessary to access the official website and use the coupon GREEN36ZHR for travel until April 13.

After the promotional lot has been sold out, tickets will be sold again, starting at R$19.90, the company’s base rate for the Campinas – RJ and SP – RJ destinations, and starting at R$34.99 on the São Paulo – Belo Horizonte route. .

“(…) We want to connect the countryside with the capitals, the different regions and the whole country. Our mission is to democratize, make tourism and travel more accessible for all Brazilians”, explains Edson Lopes, general director of FlixBus Brasil

The new route between Campinas and Rio will have two stops, one in Jundiaí and the other in Resende, and will be carried out by Grupo Adamantina, the company’s partner in the country and responsible for operating the buses. There will be four daily departures from both destinations, every day of the week.

More information and reservations on the official website!