Camilo sends a message this week with a salary increase to the Assembly

The message is scheduled to be sent this week to the Legislative Assembly that will grant a 33.43% increase to teachers in the state public network of Ceará.

The index is 0.1% of the forecast in the federal government ordinance, of February 4, based on the National Professional Salary Floor law for Professionals in the Public Teaching of Basic Education and calculated from transfers from the Maintenance and Development Fund. of Basic Education and Valuing Education Professionals (Fundeb). The percentage increase was announced last week by Governor Camilo Santana (PT). Active, retired, pensioners and temporary teachers will benefit.

Also last week, the Fortaleza City Council approved a 22.24% increase for teachers in the capital’s municipal network – who had already received an 11% increase along with all municipal employees. The increase of 22.24% will be paid in a single installment from March, while the 11% will be paid in stages since January.

Until Friday, 42 municipalities had granted readjustments of 33.24% to teachers, according to a survey by the Federation of Workers in the Municipal Public Service of the State of Ceará (Fetamce). See the list here.

