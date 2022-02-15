Canada’s reaction that ended the protest against vaccine passports

3 hours ago

A police action ended the blockade of a bridge in the city of Windsor, in the Canadian province of Ontario, and reopened the passage to traffic on Sunday night (13/02).

The protest there ended after six days, but demonstrations in the nation’s capital, Ottawa, still remain strong. But how far does the movement against vaccine passports in Canada go?

It was the moment the protesters feared.

“I hoped it didn’t end like this, I hoped the police would allow us to continue to protest peacefully,” protester Tyler Kok told the BBC as he left the scene.

Police officers arrived Sunday morning, dressed in ninja caps and carrying rifles, on hand to clear out the last protesters blocking the roads leading to the Ambassador Bridge, which connects Windsor with Detroit, in the US.

The week-long standoff was about to end.

About 100 vehicles were parked along a 2 km stretch of the track.

There were pickup trucks, SUVs and even a pet shop truck, decked with Canadian flags, anti-vaccination slogans and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, as well as heavy-duty commercial trucks.

The protesters were a mix of evangelical Christians, mothers against the use of masks, anti-vaccination groups and residents of the region against lockdowns and vaccine passports.

The Freedom Comvoy, as it is called, began as a protest against the obligation of truck drivers crossing the US-Canada border to provide proof of vaccination against covid.

But the group is not just made up of drivers – they are united by distrust of vaccines, by the view that the Canadian government’s demand is an abuse of authority and by opposition to the prime minister.

Blockades for the same reasons emerged at other points along the Canadian border – four people were arrested at a demonstration in British Columbia on Sunday.

But the biggest blockade, in Windsor, is over. There are still two campsites located about a kilometer away, on the only road leading to the bridge.

Protesters erected barricades made of cement and surrounded it on all sides.

Windsor Police said they preferred to prioritize a more secure operation rather than using force to hasten the end of the impasse.

An injunction ordered by the Canadian court took effect on Friday, but the police waited more than 36 hours. There were many children among the protesters.

“I think this is something that concerns Canadians as a society,” Sergeant Steve Betteridge told the BBC.

Police arrested more than 10 people at the scene, but most protesters voluntarily left the area and headed home. Clearly outnumbered, they honked their horns in protest on the way back – the sound of a blockade that lasted much longer than had been anticipated.

Canada has a 90% vaccination rate, much higher than the US, and in many parts of the country proof of vaccination is required to access bars, gyms and restaurants.

The country has recorded 36,000 deaths out of a population of 38.5 million. There was a new spike in the number of deaths at the end of January.

Different situation in the capital

About 750 km from the Ambassador Bridge, the protesters occupying parts of the country’s capital showed no signs of giving up.

Ottawa officials were reported to have struck a deal to move the trucks out of residential areas, but protest leaders denied that this had happened.

While the Windsor rally was limited to one road, the Ottawa protest took over the center of the city, with thousands of people waving Canadian flags on the streets.

Barbecues were prepared in the street and food was distributed to those in the area, while others played street hockey to electronic music, honks and cries for “freedom”.

“This is not a movement against the vaccine. It’s a movement for freedom, by choice,” said Justin Smith, alongside his wife Brandy Lawrence, on Saturday night. Both wore Canadian flags as capes.

“This nation is in my heart, you wouldn’t believe how much I love Canada,” Smith said.

“I want my kids to walk into a store and see a smile on someone’s face. That’s the saddest thing,” Lawrence said. The couple has five children, ages six to 16.

This was not their first time in Ottawa’s “red zone” – they came to support the convoy on its first weekend and drove five hours from their home in southern Ontario province.

“I will do everything I can to support these people,” says Smith.

forbidden noise

There is a police presence at the protest – but it remains more on the sidelines.

A court order silenced the honking of trucks, a respite for residents of the central region of the capital.

Others, fed up with the noise and disturbance, said the police could have done more. Some businesses – including a large shopping mall – have closed their doors or seen a drop in business.

While many of the protesters were peaceful, residents told the BBC they were targeted for wearing masks and had problems getting to and from work.

But Marika Morris maintains that “we don’t terrorize and confront people wearing masks or break into businesses to harass and intimidate employees.”

“It’s not what we do to express our political opinions,” he adds.

While the protest in Ottawa was marked by altering and disrupting the routine of residents, the act in Windsor had an economic impact, by closing one of the main commercial arteries of the country, the connection with the North American city of Detroit.

More than US$ 323 million (R$ 1.7 billion) in goods cross this bridge every day and, for a week, everything was at zero.

Almost half of that is from the auto parts trade, says Flavio Volpe, president of the Auto Parts Manufacturers Association.

He criticizes the protesters:

“In Windsor, we have at the core of the protest a number of macroeconomics illiterate and totally disrespectful to their own community, to the point of putting the region’s economy at risk to express an opinion,” he said.

“Never has a tantrum cost so many people so much.”

According to Canadian media, the Ambassador Bridge was reopened on Monday under security.

But Volpe said the damage to the auto parts industry will last much longer than that. According to him, it will take three to four days for the logistics chain to return to normal. The total cost of lost production and shipments is estimated at about 1 billion Canadian dollars (US$790 million or R$4 billion).

The industry representative also stated that the shutdown has damaged Canada’s reputation as a US trading partner, mainly because there are political demands for more protectionism and less bilateral trade.

In a statement, Windsor Police said there would be “zero tolerance” for any illegal activity. But there are still doubts as to how they will prevent new blocks without disrupting the flow of trade.

Sergeant Betteridge said he hoped the protesters would convince themselves that their message had been heard.

“They wanted to get a message across, and I think they managed to get it across,” he said.

“If anyone is thinking about breaking the law, they saw what happened here.”