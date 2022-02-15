Caoa Chery Tiggo 7 Pro: see the SUV’s weapons to face the Jeep Compass – 02/14/2022

2021 was a year for mid-sized SUVs. There was the launch of the new Jeep Compass, the Toyota Corolla Cross and the Volkswagen Taos. At the end of the season, the Tiggo 7 Pro was presented, successor to the Tiggo 7 TXS. Caoa Chery calls the car a new generation, despite no platform change.

Produced by a young automaker in the Brazilian market – and which is still trying to get rid of the low-quality reputation of cars originating in China -, the Tiggo 7 Pro has invested in some weapons to fight Compass, Corolla Cross and Taos.

It is likely that he will never reach the volume of these cars – and maybe that’s not even the goal. However, it has arguments to captivate a portion of customers who want a medium SUV and don’t need seven seats – for these, the Tiggo 8 is ideal.

The arguments of the Tiggo 7 Pro

The biggest appeal of the Caoa Chery Tiggo 7 Pro is visual, both inside and out. Compared to the three best sellers in the category, it has a more striking design, with a wide front grille, frames that hide real exhaust outlets and interconnected lanterns.

The finish is superior to the “reference trio” of the segment. Doors and panels feature rubberized plastic, there is leather with visible stitching and Black Piano. But not only that. Some technologies are featured.

Among them, there are the 360 ​​cameras, which the competition does not have. In addition to this facility, the images are as sharp and with as good resolution as the benchmark in the category in this regard, the Compass.

The model also comes with a cross-traffic sensor. Another highlight is the good position of the wireless smartphone charger, in the center console, facilitating the visualization of the device. In addition, the seats are electrically adjustable for both the driver and front passenger.

The space for those traveling in the rear is very good, as the floor is almost flat in the center, providing good accommodation for a passenger in the middle. The trunk is second only to that of the Volkswagen Taos.

The car does well in acceleration and resumes. Its engine has 187 hp and 28 mkgf, similar numbers to the Compass. However, the Tiggo 7 Pro is lighter. Does it ride faster than the Jeep? Yea!

what is not so cool

The Tiggo 7 Pro also has its penalties. Of these, the most serious is not offering autonomous emergency braking, an almost mandatory item in the category. The model also does not have the adaptive speed controller.

USB inputs are always type A. Consumers in this segment usually have more modern devices, with type C chargers – this type of port is also faster for recharging.

The instrument panel is virtual, but there are few customization options. The multimedia center has a touch screen and has a bit slow responses, despite being easy to use.

When rolling, the steering response lacks firmness even with the most sporty driving mode activated. The reactions of this component change little from one function to another – in addition to Sport, there is Eco, to save fuel.

Another shortcoming is having only one version, at R$ 193,790. In fact, at the presentation of the car, in December, the value was R$ 179,900. High in the table aside, this unique catalog limits the Tiggo 7 Pro to fighting only the more expensive options of competitors, who also have less equipped and more affordable versions.

This is the main reason that will prevent the Tiggo 7 Pro from having volumes like those of Taos, Corolla Cross and Compass.