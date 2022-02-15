CD Projekt RED shows off gameplay on PS5

Earlier, Microsoft let slip that Cyberpunk 2077 would arrive on the Xbox Series later this Tuesday (15). Well, while the developer does not release the update, it released 30 minutes of gameplay on the PS5, along with the 1.5 update, which weighs 41 GB.

The information was revealed through a livestream, scheduled by CD Projekt RED last Monday (14). Gamers can look forward to ray tracing, dynamic 4K, faster load times, visual and technical enhancements, as well as support for DualSense features (adaptive triggers and haptic feedback).

More details on Cyberpunk 2077 Update 1.5

Patch 1.5 also brings a number of improvements to the game. Fans will notice that cars and motorcycles are easier to drive, some civilians will react to hostile player actions (while others will flee), map icons have been reshaped for better viewing, rewards have been balanced in missions, among other things.

Next-gen editions of Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt were scheduled for 2021, previously. However, the Polish company announced the postponement of the two games in October last year.