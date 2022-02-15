Central Bank: heirs will also receive money forgotten in banks; see what to do – 02/15/2022 – Market

The heirs of taxpayers who died will also be able to redeem amounts forgotten in banks by the worker who died, according to information from the Central Bank. In all, 26 million CPFs and 1.9 million CNPJs have R$ 8 billion to receive. The money will begin to be released in March.

In a note, the Central Bank informed that it will soon disclose the procedures for those who have amounts to be received “by legally authorized third parties (attorney, guardian, curator, heir, administrator or responsible for a non-emancipated minor)”.

According to the monetary institution, the redemption must be made in accordance with the legislation. The query, however, is already possible. Just enter the website valorareceber.bcb.gov.br, inform the CPF or CNJP of the person or company from which you want to consult the values ​​and write down the date that is informed by the system. It is also necessary to know the date of birth or opening of the company.

How to consult and have access to money

Visit the website valorareceber.bcb.gov.br Inform CPF or CNPJ In the case of individuals, inform the date of birth; for businesses, enter the opening date If there are amounts receivable, the system will inform you of a date for you to return to the site and request the available money, starting on March 7 Note the date and time provided On the scheduled day, return to the website and use your gov.br login to access the system, consult and request the redemption If you miss the date, come back on the day informed for the recap at your first appointment, from 4 am to 12 pm This new date will be a repechage Saturday; if you can’t redeem, there will be another chance, on March 28

Redemptions will begin on March 7. It is necessary to pay attention to the date and time informed in the consultation, which can be from 4 am to 2 pm or from 2 pm to midnight. To have access to the amount, it will be necessary to re-enter the site of amounts receivable on the scheduled day and time, otherwise, the worker will have to make a new query to obtain another redemption date.

According to the Central Bank, if the taxpayer does not access the site on the scheduled date for the withdrawal, he will have to return on the Saturday of the repechage, according to the calendar. This “recap” date is reported when making the initial query, so it’s best to write it down. From March 28, there will also be a new redemption opportunity for those who didn’t get the money on the exact day.

Check the calendar to withdraw forgotten amounts in banks

Date of birth (individual) or company creation Scheduling period (consultation and redemption) Repechage date (for those who miss the scheduled date)

before 1968 7 to 11/3 12/mar

Between 1968 and 1983 14 to 18/3 19/mar

after 1983 3/21 to 3/25 26/mar







How will the rescue be

Those who have forgotten money in banks will request the amount on the Values ​​Receivable website on the date set by the Central Bank in this initial consultation of values. However, on the day, you will need to log in with the gov.br system password. This password is created to access sites such as the INSS (National Social Security Institute) and the Federal Revenue, for example.

However, the worker will only be able to request the transfer of values ​​if he has a silver or gold level on gov.br. For this, you can use facial biometrics registered in government services (such as Denatran or TSE) or if you have access to the system through an existing bank account.

Click here to learn how to use the gov.br system

It is not yet possible to know how much you will receive.

The worker will only have access to the amount he will receive when the money transfer schedule is released, that is, on the day and time set by the Central Bank when consulting the Amounts Receivable website.

Until 6:30 pm on Monday (14), 37.3 million queries had been made in the system, according to information from the Central Bank. Of the total, 36.5 million CPFs were consulted; only 6.9 million have a balance to be redeemed. Among the CNPJs, there were 808 thousand consultations and 71 thousand have receivables.