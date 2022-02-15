Central Bank releases consultation of forgotten money in banks | National Journal

The civil servant Daniela Melo consulted and it was there: confirmation that there is money forgotten in some account. She doesn’t remember.

“I think it can, because I started working very early. Maybe I forgot about that money in 1984, at my first job. Because as I changed jobs a few times – not many -, you end up changing banks and maybe you left some money, right?”, he says.

In this phase, almost R$ 4 billion will be returned to 24 million individuals and companies.

The query is simple. The first step is to access the page valorareceber.bcb.gov.br. Then, enter the CPF and date of birth for individuals; or the CNPJ and the date of opening of the company for legal entities. Then the system informs if there are amounts to be received, but it still does not say how much.

If there is money to be redeemed, the site informs a date for the citizen to return and discover the most important thing: the value. On that day you will also need to indicate how you prefer payment: by PIX or bank transfer. The dates will be in March, following a calendar based on the company’s anniversary or creation date. Whoever misses the scheduled day will still have a new chance, a repechage date.

To make the request to redeem the money, next month, you will need to have an account on the gov.br portal, silver or gold level. This account gives access to digital services from the federal government such as eSocial, Meu INSS and the National Vaccination Certificate. There are three levels of security: bronze, silver and gold.

The creation of the gov.br account is free and can be done through the website or application. She usually starts at the bronze level. To level up, you need to log into your account, go to “privacy”, then “manage trust seal list” and follow the instructions to turn silver or gold.

The Central Bank informed that whoever misses the scheduled date and the recap, no need to worry: the money will continue to be kept. As of March 28, you can return to the system at any time and apply.

The deadline for deposits will be, on average, 12 working days. Whoever has nothing to receive now is not to lose hope. The Central Bank said it will open new consultation periods starting in May.

“In the following phases of the project, which we will develop throughout 2022, we will have another R$ 4 billion. We are replanning the system, but it must have at least two more phases”, explains Carlos Eduardo Gomes, head of the Department of Central Bank Institutional Service.