Central Bank website records 20.5 million queries about ‘forgotten money’

The Central Bank (BC) reported that 20.561 million inquiries were made for CPFs and CNPJs in the Values ​​Receivable System (SVR) until 12 noon this Monday (14).

The platform was opened for consultations for the first time on January 24 on the institution’s website, but it went offline hours later – for two days – due to the very high demand for searches.

The BC needed to create a website exclusively dedicated to the system. The Values ​​Receivable System can be consulted at the following internet address: https://valoresareceber.bcb.gov.br/

Officially reopened on Monday, the consultation showed no instability, according to the monetary authority.

The new service allows the population to check if they have forgotten money in closed accounts with available balance or due to fees unduly charged in credit operations, for example.

The query for forgotten values ​​will be carried out in two phases. The BC calculates that there are R$ 3.9 billion in “forgotten” values ​​in financial institutions in this first stage, of 28 million CPF and CNPJ. In total, it is R$ 8 billion.

If you have amounts receivable, the user will be informed of the date and period to consult and request the redemption of the existing balance. In order to proceed with the process, you will need to be registered on the federal government’s Gov.br platform.

Scheduling will be divided according to the year of birth, for individuals; or creation of the company, for legal entities.

For dates of birth or business creation before 1968, the consultation and redemption scheduling period will be between March 7th and 11th, with a recap on the 12th.

For those who were born or created the company between 1968 and 1983, the interval is from March 14th to 18th, with a recap on the 19th.

For people born or companies created after 1983, the schedule will be between March 21st and 25th, with a recap on the 26th.

Users who miss the date of the original appointment and the recap will be able to consult or request the redemption of the existing balance from March 28th.

The BC also reiterates that it does not send links or contact citizens and that no one is authorized to do so on behalf of the agency or the SVR.

“Therefore, citizens should never click on suspicious links sent by email, SMS, WhatsApp or Telegram. The citizen must not make any kind of payment to have access to the values. It’s a coup!”, warns the BC.

report of InfoMoney showed that there are already criminals using the SVR to scam unsuspecting people. See how to protect yourself.

