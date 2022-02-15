chance to control covid runs ‘risk of being wasted’

The director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said on Monday that the possibility that the covid-19 pandemic will be under control in 2022 remains, but that the planet “is at an increasing risk of waste it”.

The statement was given in a message addressed to the Global Action Meeting against the disease caused by the new coronavirus, organized by the United States.

Tedros warned that the number of mild cases of Covid-19 in countries with high vaccination rates “is driving the false narrative that the pandemic is over”.

The director-general of the WHO indicated that the feeling of improvement reaches countries where vaccine immunization and testing are lower, which raises concern.

“It creates the ideal conditions for new variants of the new coronavirus to emerge,” said the Ethiopian.

Tedros said that 116 countries are at risk of not reaching the global goal of having 70% of the population vaccinated by the middle of this year, which is considered necessary, by experts, for herd immunity to be achieved.

“We urgently need political leaders to be encouraged to accelerate the distribution of vaccines,” said the WHO director-general.

Tedros also reinforced the call for the international community, especially developed economies, to donate US$ 16 billion (R$ 83.3 billion) to the ACT Accelerator initiative, which aims to finance the distribution of vaccines, tests and other combat tools. to covid-19.

In addition, the WHO leader asked for support for models such as the technology transfer center created in South Africa, which aims to make developing countries also develop vaccines based on the messenger RNA technique, which has been shown to be effective against covid-19. .