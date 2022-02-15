Check out 6 unusual symptoms that may indicate Omicron infection

Fever and sore throat are some of the main symptoms of the Omicron variant. However, this strain of Covid-19 presents new symptoms and it is necessary to be aware of some of them to seek the diagnosis that confirms the presence of the virus in the body.

Mental confusion

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in the United States, showed that episodes of mental confusion are associated with the Ômicron variant. If this symptom appears, it is indicated to seek a medical emergency.

Ômicron: know the main symptoms of the new variant of Covid

3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos (4) With about 50 mutations and present in more than 140 countries, Ômicron is considered the most infectious variant and has been responsible for the third wave of Covid in the world.Getty Images ***omicron-main-symptoms-1 Regarding the virulence of the strain, data are limited, but suggest that it may be less severe than Delta, for example. However, although less severe, the fact that the variant spreads faster has strained healthcare systems.Andriy Onufriyenko/ Getty Images ***omicron-main-symptoms-2 Therefore, knowing how to identify the main symptoms of the disease is necessary to ensure your health and that of those you love.Pixabay ***omicron-main-symptoms-3 Fever, constant pain in the head and throat, chills, cough, difficulty breathing, and an elevated heart rate in children are some of the symptoms identified by researchers in people infected with Omicron ***omicron-main-symptoms-3 In addition to these symptoms, it is important to be suspicious of Covid-19 infection if it presents fatigue — pointed out in studies as an early sign of Omicron variant infection and which has been confounded with other conditionsHinterhaus Productions/Getty Images ***omicron-main-symptoms-3 Muscle aches throughout the body is also common. It is a sign that the body is trying to fight the virus.Paul Bradbury/Getty Images ***omicron-main-symptoms loss of appetite may appear. Studies indicate that this is a recurrent symptom among patients infected by the Delta and Omicron variants.DjelicS/ Getty Images ***omicron-main-symptoms-3 Abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea or vomiting are other symptoms that may arise. Although less common in Omicron, these symptoms can appear when accompanied by other signs of the viral infection, such as gastrointestinal complications, sore throat, or loss of taste and smell.boonchai wedmakawand/ Getty Images 0

In addition, the CDC also warns of problems such as the inability to stay awake and a pale or blue hue to the skin. These signs may indicate infection with the new strain of Covid.

eye problems

For the World Health Organization (WHO), eye irritation is part of the list of less common symptoms of the virus. This signal had already been reported for the other strains of Sars-CoV-2 and is still valid for Ômicron. Problems can include conjunctivitis, redness, itching, pain, tenderness, and blurred vision.

Back pain

According to data from the Zoe Symptom Study App, one of the UK’s leading Covid-19 monitoring tools, back pain has been reported as an early sign of the Ômicron variant. In England, the symptom has been described as present in 20% of patients’ conditions.

Responsible for the study, specialist Tim Spector commented in interviews that the symptom is quite frequent and, therefore, it was added as an early symptom option.

loss of appetite

Reports from the Zoe Symptom app also identified loss of appetite as a symptom of Covid. Despite this, the sign is less recurrent today than it was at the beginning of the pandemic, when other variants predominated.

vomiting and diarrhea

Spector told The Sun that the variant could be settling in the gut. “We know that this virus travels to different parts of the body. It is possible that Ômicron or another variant is attacking the intestine”, said the specialist, saying that cases of gastric discomfort related to the coronavirus are growing in this new wave.

The researcher even believes that some false negative results occur because the virus goes to the intestine and the exams are done in the nose.

night sweats

At the beginning of the strain’s expansion, South African infectologists identified that individuals with Ômicron had night sweats. For the British newspaper The Sun, the doctor Amir Khan said that, in some people, the symptom is so intense that it makes them change their bedding.