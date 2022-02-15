Check out 6 unusual symptoms that may indicate Omicron infection

Fever and sore throat are some of the main symptoms of the Omicron variant. However, this strain of Covid-19 presents new symptoms and it is necessary to be aware of some of them to seek the diagnosis that confirms the presence of the virus in the body.
Mental confusion
Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in the United States, showed that episodes of mental confusion are associated with the Ômicron variant. If this symptom appears, it is indicated to seek a medical emergency.
Ômicron: know the main symptoms of the new variant of Covid
In addition, the CDC also warns of problems such as the inability to stay awake and a pale or blue hue to the skin. These signs may indicate infection with the new strain of Covid.
eye problems
For the World Health Organization (WHO), eye irritation is part of the list of less common symptoms of the virus. This signal had already been reported for the other strains of Sars-CoV-2 and is still valid for Ômicron. Problems can include conjunctivitis, redness, itching, pain, tenderness, and blurred vision.
Back pain
According to data from the Zoe Symptom Study App, one of the UK’s leading Covid-19 monitoring tools, back pain has been reported as an early sign of the Ômicron variant. In England, the symptom has been described as present in 20% of patients’ conditions.
Responsible for the study, specialist Tim Spector commented in interviews that the symptom is quite frequent and, therefore, it was added as an early symptom option.
loss of appetite
Reports from the Zoe Symptom app also identified loss of appetite as a symptom of Covid. Despite this, the sign is less recurrent today than it was at the beginning of the pandemic, when other variants predominated.
vomiting and diarrhea
Spector told The Sun that the variant could be settling in the gut. “We know that this virus travels to different parts of the body. It is possible that Ômicron or another variant is attacking the intestine”, said the specialist, saying that cases of gastric discomfort related to the coronavirus are growing in this new wave.
The researcher even believes that some false negative results occur because the virus goes to the intestine and the exams are done in the nose.
night sweats
At the beginning of the strain’s expansion, South African infectologists identified that individuals with Ômicron had night sweats. For the British newspaper The Sun, the doctor Amir Khan said that, in some people, the symptom is so intense that it makes them change their bedding.