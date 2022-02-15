For those who have a formal contract, getting a loan for employees is a great option. It even makes it easier to get credit approval. In short, there are several financial institutions that offer different types of loans for those who have a formal contract. And so, the customer can choose the option that best fits their pocket.

In view of this, and in order to assist the worker at this time, we have listed below the best loan companies for salaried employees. Check it out below.

Check out loans for workers with a formal contract

Geru In short, Geru is 100% online, from simulation to hiring. The company releases the money within 1 business day in case of approval. In addition, Geru provides online credit through the finance company’s website. The loan can reach R$ 50 thousand, and it is possible to pay the amount in up to 36 installments. Furthermore, interest rates range between 2% and 8.2%, which are lower than most conventional banks.

With credit guarantee This type of loan from Creditas is intended for those who have a car or property to give as collateral, and who are looking for lower interest rates. At Reclame Aqui, the company’s reputation is 7.7/10. In short, it is possible to obtain a loan for an employee in two ways: guaranteed or payroll-deductible. When contracting the credit giving the property as collateral, it is possible to contract from R$ 30 thousand to R$ 3 million, with the possibility of paying in up to 240 months, with an installment starting from R$ 410. And the interest rates are from of 0.89% per month + the IPCA rate, which is embedded in the installments. In the loan with vehicle guarantee, the value is from R$ 5 thousand to R$ 150 thousand, with up to 60 months to pay. In this modality the interest is from 0.99% per month. To take out the loan, it is necessary to enter the company’s website.

Private Payroll Credits The installments of the private payroll loan have installments deducted directly from the worker’s payroll. Because of the payment guarantee, interest rates are lower. To request the product, your company must be a Creditas partner.

The available credit limit varies between R$300.00 and R$70 thousand. Due to the finance company’s security in deducting debts directly from the payroll, it has interest rates with a minimum percentage of 0.99%. In addition, it is possible to pay in up to 60 installments, and apply for a loan via the internet.

good for credit In short, Bom Pra Crédito is a platform that works as a banking correspondent for more than 30 financial institutions. That is, the company acts as an intermediary, and looks for the best options for users. The review on Reclame Aqui has a grade of 9.3/10. Furthermore, the platform does not ask for goods as collateral, nor does it require a reason to ask for credit. You can choose between BRL 2,000 and BRL 10,000, or another amount. The installments vary between 9 and 24 times, or the customer can request another term. Furthermore, interest rates will depend on each partner.

FinanZero personal loan The platform seeks loans from more than 50 financial institutions and recommends the solutions that suit your profile. In Reclame Aqui, the bank correspondent has a score of 9.1/10. Loans range from R$500 to R$40,000. In short, interest rates change depending on the service chosen, being 0.75% for property refinancing and 0.99% for vehicle refinancing. The personal loan has a percentage of 1.59%. Regarding the installment, it will depend on the configuration chosen at the time of the simulation and the type of loan you are requesting, and can reach up to 240 months.

Image: Tanoy1412 / Shutterstock.com