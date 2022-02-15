Check out some foods that lower blood sugar

Everyone knows that excess blood sugar is bad for health and for the proper development of the body. In addition, hyperglycemia can cause symptoms in the body, such as nausea, excessive thirst and drowsiness, which are mainly caused by foods such as carbohydrates. So, in this article, you will get to know some foods that lower blood sugar body and help with weight loss. Keep reading!

5 foods that lower blood sugar

1. Spinach

This vegetable is rich in amino acids and minerals such as calcium, magnesium and potassium. Furthermore, it also has an excellent ability to lower the blood pressure levels in the body. Another point is related to the amount of fiber that this food has, since they are essential to lower the blood sugar level, in addition to improving the digestive system.

2. Avocado

Avocado is a green fruit, rich in “good” fats and oleic acid, which is the same anti-inflammatory substance as olive oil. It contributes to weight loss as it is excellent for satisfying hunger, as well as being able to reduce the risks of metabolic syndrome.

3. egg

Another option is the egg, which in addition to being an affordable and versatile food, is also quickly digested by the body. Thus, it softens sugar levels, regulates sucrose and increases the feeling of satiety, helping to reduce hunger.

4. Broccoli

This is another excellent vegetable for lowering blood sugar levels. This is because it is a great source of iron. Therefore, it is another food capable of offering the feeling of satiety in the body, helping those who want to lose weight.

5. Chia

Finally, chia seed is famous for being an ingredient in numerous recipes on the internet, especially for those who want to lose weight and have a better quality of life. Thus, it is also a great source of protein, fiber, omega 3 and 6, antioxidants, vitamins and minerals such as calcium, magnesium and iron. That is, with this, chia is also highly capable of helping in the prevention of cardiovascular diseases.