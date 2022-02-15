Check the results of Quina 5780 and Lotofácil 2448 this Monday (14/2)

posted on 02/14/2022 19:56 / updated on 02/14/2022 20:23



Caixa Econômica Federal raffled, on Monday night (2/14), four lotteries: the 5780 of Quina, the 2448 of Lotofácil, the 2275 of Lotomania and the 208 of Super Sete. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, in the new Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.





Quina

Quina, with an estimated prize of R$ 1.5 million, had the following numbers drawn: 05-30-52-62-75.

super seven

With an expected prize of R$ 400 thousand, the Super Sete had the following numbers drawn:

Column 1: 9

Column 2: 8

Column 3: two

Column 4: 1

Column 5: 1

Column 6: two

Column 7: 9

lottomania

With an expected prize of R$ 5 million, Lotomania presented the following numbers: 05-09-24-29-32-35-46-47-51-54-53-56-60-63-73-75-77-80-81-92.

lottoeasy

Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$ 1.5 million to those who hit the 15 scores, presented the following result: 02-03-04-05-06-08-09-11-12-14-16-19-20-22-24.

