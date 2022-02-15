Check the results of Quina 5780 and Lotofácil 2448 this Monday (14/2)

Caixa Econômica Federal raffled, on Monday night (2/14), four lotteries: the 5780 of Quina, the 2448 of Lotofácil, the 2275 of Lotomania and the 208 of Super Sete. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, in the new Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.


Quina

Quina, with an estimated prize of R$ 1.5 million, had the following numbers drawn: 05-30-52-62-75.

The number of Quina winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

super seven

With an expected prize of R$ 400 thousand, the Super Sete had the following numbers drawn:

Column 1: 9
Column 2: 8
Column 3: two
Column 4: 1
Column 5: 1
Column 6: two
Column 7: 9

The number of Super Seven winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

lottomania

With an expected prize of R$ 5 million, Lotomania presented the following numbers: 05-09-24-29-32-35-46-47-51-54-53-56-60-63-73-75-77-80-81-92.

The number of Lotomania winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

lottoeasy

Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$ 1.5 million to those who hit the 15 scores, presented the following result: 02-03-04-05-06-08-09-11-12-14-16-19-20-22-24.

The number of Lotofácil winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

Watch the broadcast:

