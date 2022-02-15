Cheetah starts at baby, but collides with reinforced glass – News

A cheetah lunged at a 7-month-old baby crawling through a safari lodge outside Bewdley, England. Fortunately, for the child and family, the opportunistic feline ended up blocked by the reinforced glass that makes up the structure.

According to the British tabloid Daily Mail, the act was filmed by Ben Millner, Otto’s father, as the little boy is called. Watch below:













“In the darkness of the night, my son seemed to sense that something was there,” Millner reported, as reported by the publication.

“Seconds passed and a cheetah crashed into the window in front of him. Luckily, the reinforced glass held,” described the relieved father.





According to the Daily Mail, the West Midlands Safari Park, where the above episode was recorded, is home to two cheetahs, nicknamed Asrael and Bappe.



The duo arrived at the site in 2020 from the Montpellier Zoo in France. The animals can be seen through the large panoramic windows of the accommodations rented by visitors.





It is still unclear which of the two felines lunged at Otto.

Out of curiosity, a cheetah can reach speeds of over 112 km/h, which makes it one of the most fearsome predators on the planet. In addition, he is known for his high ability to camouflage and cunning while chasing prey.



