Children must now have a vaccine passport to enter Brazil

Children from 5 years old now also need to prove their vaccination against covid-19 to enter the country. The measure, which is already in force, was released by the Ministry of Health on Friday (11).

According to Informative Note nº 2/2022 issued by the Extraordinary Secretariat to Combat Covid-19, only children who have been out of the country for more than 30 days or are travelers from countries where vaccination is insufficient according to the Ministry of Health list will be free. to present the document.

Therefore, travelers aged 5 years or older, whether Brazilian citizens, resident in Brazil or foreigners from Argentina, Australia, Bahrain, Bolivia, Canada, Colombia, Costa Rica, Chile, China, Cuba, El Salvador, United Arab Emirates, Ecuador, The United States of America, Indonesia, Israel, Paraguay, Peru, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, the European Union, Uruguay and Venezuela – which have already started childhood immunization – will have the vaccine passport required.

If the traveler over 5 years of age and under 18 is accompanied by a guardian who does not present proof of vaccination, he/she must undergo quarantine for 14 days, in the city of his/her final destination and at the address registered in the Traveler’s Health Declaration (DSV). ), the form that is required by Anvisa to return to Brazil.

It is only possible to leave the quarantine early if the tourist or resident is asymptomatic and obtains a negative result of PCR or antigen test collected from the fifth day of the beginning of the quarantine.

In addition, to travel to Brazilian territory from abroad, it is necessary to present the negative result of a PCR collected up to 72 hours before departure or an antigen test performed up to 24 hours before.