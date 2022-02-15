Citi cuts retailers’ target price, see

Business

In a challenging year for the e-commerce industry, Citi cut American retailers’ target prices (AMER3), Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) and Via (VIIA3), with analysts signaling a 2022 with little earning potential for companies.

In addition to the topic about the macroeconomic scenario that lowered the purchasing power of Brazilians, Citi analysts also pointed out other factors that could harm the retailers in this year. Are they:

comparison with 2021 : companies grew more than 33% in the last year, so the comparison of quarterly results will be strong;

: companies grew more than 33% in the last year, so the comparison of quarterly results will be strong; competition with chinese: the dispute for market share can make Brazilian retailers ponder about maintaining investments in growth or maintaining margins.

American (AMER3): Citi lowered its target price from BRL 79.56 to BRL 48, up 41% from the last close (BRL 32.54).

Magazine Luiza (MGLU3): Target price was reduced from R$7 to R$6.80, equivalent to a 2% appreciation potential compared to the last closing price (R$6.35).

Finally, the Via (VIIA3), went through a target price reduction from BRL 8 to BRL 5, with an upside potential of 15.2% against the close of BRL 4.12 on Friday (11).

The three retailers have a neutral recommendation for their shares.

What to expect from Via, Magazine Luiza and Americanas in 4Q21?

You 4Q21 results should be similar to the third quarter, for Citi analysts. Among the highlights, they expect a slowdown in the online growth of companies with greater exposure to the sale of non-essential products, such as Via, Magalu and Americanas.

Retailers with a strong physical position should feel more pressure on margins, with higher costs and operational deleveraging.

For 2022, generally speaking, Citi analysts believe that the wider the product assortment, the less reliance on electronics or home appliances, the better operating performance.

Furthermore, with greater uncertainties in the domestic scenario, the trend of retail sector is to reduce investments and show lower growth online.

Recommendations for retailers

AMER3: Out of a total of 11 analyst recommendations for American stocks, 5 of them are for buy and 6 recommendations are neutral. The compiled still indicates a median of R$ 42.76 for the target price.

VIIA3: Already the Via actions have 8 recommendations by analysts, 4 of which are neutral and 3 for the sale of securities. The median target prices for the papers are R$ 5.25.

MGLU3: The actions of Magazine Luiza also have 8 recommendations by analysts, being 6 buy and 2 neutral recommendations. The median target price for Magalu shares is R$13.50.