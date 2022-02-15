Citroën C4 Cactus Shine Pack THP: performance conquers

SUV was the highlight of the brand last year. C4 Cactus Shine Pack is the top-of-the-line version equipped with a high-performance 1.6 THP engine. Original and unmistakable lines conquer logo, but slips in finishing details

by Paulo Eduardo

The Shine Pack version is the top of the line C4 Cactus. Under the mantle of Stellantis, the favorite brand of the French begins to take off in Brazil. The C4 Cactus had more than 19,500 units sold in 2021. In January this year, there were 2,283 units sold.

The original and unmistakable lines attract attention and it’s hard to find anyone who doesn’t like it. If beauty attracts, this Citroën confirms the thesis. The Shine Pack version is equipped with many safety features and is high off the ground.

Despite being intended for urban use, the 22.5 centimeters above the ground allow this Citroën to roll along poorly maintained roads without bumping the underside. The entry and exit angles are also good, with 22 and 32 degrees respectively.

If the lines please, the C4 Cactus maintains its originality in the interior, with a central panel with a no-frills design that escapes the commonplace. On the front of the panel, there is an appliqué in rubberized material. The rest uses hard plastic, including the door liners.

The instrument panel is digital, the engine temperature indicator is missing, and the small graphic on the rev counter makes it difficult to read. One of the flaws in ergonomics. The touchscreen of the seven-inch multimedia system brings together several functions.

Air conditioning has controls below the touchscreen and on it as well. Below them is the terrain selector called Grip Control, which controls grip levels (standard, snow, mud, sand), including turning off the stability control.

The multimedia system does not include native navigation and is compatible with Android and Apple. There is a USB port and a 12 volt outlet on the center panel.

The driver’s seat has manual height adjustment. Bench seats should be a little longer for full leg support.

The upholstery of the seats is in synthetic material that does not perspire, but gives a feeling of refinement. Rear seat access requires ducking. There is comfort for two adults and a child in the center. Fractional backrest (1/3 and 2/3) makes it possible to carry long objects and one or two occupants.

The 320-litre trunk has good horizontal use, but the high access space requires lifting the luggage both for loading and unloading. The lid has a closing place only on the right side, making it difficult for left-handers.

Interior lighting includes two reading lights in the front and a light in the rear seat, but it should be better. Window controls on the doors have lighting and easy identification at night. Efficient wipers and great washers with spray jets that reach the entire windshield.

The ¾ rear view is limited by the width of the C-pillar. The rear camera, with good image definition, makes up for the limitation. Well-sized mirrors also help with viewing.

The steering is well-calibrated at high and is light in manoeuvring. Center point is well defined. Steering wheel has good grip and gathers audio, phone and computer commands. The rough coating of the steering wheel, which needs better finishing, prevents accidental slipping. It’s wrinkled.

The steering column is height and distance adjustable. A turning radius of 11 meters requires more maneuvering in tight spaces, despite the C4 Cactus Shine Pack THP being shorter in length. It is the smallest among the SUV’s in production in the country.

In addition to the driving modes, Sport modes are available, in which gears are shifted at high rpm, and Eco, which aims to reduce consumption with shifts at lower rpm. Gears can be changed manually using the lever.

The tested version has lane departure alert, distraction behind the wheel, automatic emergency braking, with alert, at speeds of up to 85 km/h for vehicles and 60 km/h for pedestrians, and a rest indicator.

Citroën C4 Cactus Shine Pack THP performance is excellent with high power 1.6 turbo engine. The responses are immediate both when accelerating and when overtaking (resume). It reaches 100 km/h in less than 8 seconds with ethanol and a top speed of 212 km/h, according to the manufacturer’s data.

Shifts are noticeable with light jerks from the six-speed automatic transmission with torque converter. Reduction occurs with decreasing speed or applying the brakes.

The sound of the all-aluminium engine is contained inside the cabin by noise-canceling elements under the hood and in the fire panel. Uses maintenance-free timing chain instead of belt.

Fifth and sixth gears are economy gears. We ran on gasoline and the consumption recorded on the computer was 7 km/l in the city and 10 km/l on the highway with two occupants.

Disc brakes on both axles are efficient and stop the car in a safe space. Halogen headlights are not as efficient as LEDs. Low beam has reasonable range. There are fog helpers.

The suspension has a good compromise between comfort and stability with calibration for two occupants. The transfer of imperfections to the passenger compartment is noticeable because of the low profile tires (55). It doesn’t bother me that much, but the running is not smooth.

THE Citroen C4 Cactus Shine Pack THP is pleasant to drive and has good dynamic behavior. Stability is good, but abuse should be avoided due to the high ground clearance.

There are many comfort items: digital one-zone air conditioning, unlocking and locking doors and keyless engine start, rain and twilight sensors, speed control, among others.

Among the safety items are six airbags, traction and stability controls, hill start assistant, in addition to the aforementioned automatic emergency braking.

The suggested price is R$138,590 and the metallic paint costs R$1,400 and the Bitom is offered for R$2,400. Warranty is three years with no mileage limit.

Technical sheet C4 Cactus Shine Pack 1.6 THP

Motor

In-line four-cylinder, 1,598 cm³ of displacement, 16 valves, flex, 173 hp (ethanol) and 166 hp (petrol) maximum power at 6,000 rpm and maximum torque of 24.5 kgfm (e/g) at 1,400 rpm

Streaming

Front-wheel drive and six-speed automatic transmission

Direction

Rack-and-pinion type with electrical assistance; turning diameter, 11 meters

brakes

Ventilated disc at the front; solid at the rear; ESP (stability control), TC (traction control) and HSA (ramp start assist)

Suspension

Front, independent, McPherson type, stabilizer bar; rear, deformable crossmember, stabilizer bar; height from the ground, 22.5 centimeters

wheels/tires

7×17” light alloy /205/55R17

Weight

1,214 kg

Payload (passengers+baggage)

400 kg

Dimensions (meter)

Length, 4.17; width, 1.71; height, 1.56; wheelbase, 2.60

Capacities (liter)

Trunk, 320; tank, 55; attack/exit angles (degrees), 22/32

Performance

Maximum speed, 212 km/h (ethanol/petrol); acceleration to 100 km/h, 7.7 seconds (e) and 8 seconds (g)

Consumption (km/l)

Urban, 7.2 (ethanol) / 10.4 (gasoline); road, 8.9 (e) / 12.6 (g)

