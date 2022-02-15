Cooperative promotes sporting event in Vila Velha Park

Unimed Ponta Grossa resumed a traditional sporting event, this time close to nature, to promote health through physical activity. Last Sunday (13/02), the cooperative held the Feel Vila Velha race, at Parque Vila Velha, in Ponta Grossa. With courses of 5Km, 12Km and a half marathon (21Km), around 900 athletes traveled through the park’s structure to promote health by practicing outdoor sports. According to Eduardo Bacila de Sousa, CEO of Unimed Ponta Grossa, the event gave the opportunity to value the local natural beauties and provide a differentiated experience for the population of Ponta Grossa, the Campos Gerais region and other cities in Paraná.

“It was possible to see in the reaction on the face of each participant the joy of being close to nature celebrating health, promoting well-being, safely, respecting health rules. I have no doubt that Unimed Ponta Grossa and Parque Vila Velha became even bigger and more representative in people’s lives as a result of this event”.

With a tradition in night competitions, the medical cooperative resumed sporting events with a different proposal: to encourage the practice of physical activity combined with new environmental strategies, reinforcing the partnership between the cooperative and the park. “This race has a very special flavor for us, firstly because it is in Parque Vila Velha, a place where nature surprises us with all its beauty. Second, because it is the first half marathon promoted by Unimed Ponta Grossa. After 3 years without running races, we witnessed beautiful moments of overcoming and joy for the athletes”, observes Sandri Anderson, Marketing and Communications manager.

The start took place at 7 am, but even before sunrise, athletes arrived at the park, which had an arena specially set up for the event. Stage, space for recovery, panel for photos, sponsors’ tents and the entire Visitor Center available for dispersion and accommodation of runners were part of the structure. Even with challenging courses, with ascents and changes of ground (asphalt/cobblestone), runners were able to experience the natural beauties of the park. The weather also helped. The sunny Sunday allowed athletes to enjoy even more attractions along the way, such as Arenitos, Furnas and Lagoa Dourada.

Roberto Rodrigues Oliveira, 44, a runner for over 20 years, rose to the highest place on the podium among the men who ran the half marathon. According to him, participating in the race was a way of envisioning new challenges as an athlete. “I took some time off and got back into action three years ago. I’m getting ready for a marathon and the race has already served as preparation. It was a challenging race, a heavy course, but the environment is attractive, it’s a test of something different. Feeling of another mission accomplished, another goal achieved and the joy of crossing the finish line”.

Recovery and new habits – After undergoing surgery, designer Saimon Correia, 36, had to change habits and, among them, included running in his new lifestyle. And he chose the 5Km of Sinta Vila Velha to make his debut in competitions. “Being able to apply everything I dedicated myself to training in a very well organized and welcoming event for the athletes, was a great remarkable experience in my life. The landscape was beautiful, being able to run contemplating nature with a beautiful sunrise was something inexplicable. I’m very proud of this guy here. A race with an immense feeling of gratitude for all my life change with new habits, being able to participate was a great victory”.

For systems analyst Aline Guimarães, 32, closing the test hiatus in Vila Velha was nostalgic and inspiring. “It was amazing. After so long without participating in a race, the energy and feeling it brought were great. running in the midst of nature, in addition to providing a beautiful view of the landscape, allows us to hear the sounds of running and really feel all the sensations it brings us”.

One of the novelties of Unimed’s race in this edition was the inclusion of the kids race, enabling the encouragement of physical activity to child athletes and also with the aim of providing a moment of leisure with the family. “We believe that the practice of sports, especially running, has a transforming power in the physical and mental health of practitioners. The Feel Vila Velha run brought many smiles, resilience and health to everyone and we are proud to have promoted this event”, emphasizes Sandri Anderson.

Concern for the environment – In an event of this proportion, care goes beyond the athletes and the physical structure. Environmental responsibility was also one of the factors prioritized by the organization. In partnership with Kapersul Waste Management (KWM), all waste generated by the event was 100% destined for recycling and co-processing, without being sent to sanitary landfills. And all of the arena’s visual communication materials, such as gantry tarpaulins, for example, were also destined for recycling.

In addition to the partnership with KWM, the event was also sponsored by the cooperatives Sicredi Campos Gerais and Capal, Seguros Unimed, Medilar, Colégio Marista, Hospital Geral Unimed, Laboratório Unimed, Rádio Jovem Pan and Hotel Planalto Select. The organization was carried out by Global Vita Sports.



Event numbers –

Athletes registered: 931

Predominant age group: 31 to 48 years

Predominant audience: female (52.2%)

Operational and support team: 95 people

(Unimed Ponta Grossa Press)