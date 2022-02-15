Corinthians Feminino only registers more public than four games of Paulisto 2022 so far

The final of the Women’s Supercopa do Brasil between Corinthians and Grêmio demonstrated how women’s football is gaining more and more visibility and support. As proof of this, the My Helm conducted a survey where it was found that the paying audience for the match was smaller than just four of the 39 games of the Men’s Paulista Championship so far.

The confrontation that gave Timão the first title of the season was held at Neo Química Arena, at 10:30 am last Sunday. As announced by the club on the stadium screens, the game had a total of 19,547 payerstotaling an income of R$442,644.50.

In a survey, the paying audience of the women’s final was compared with the first five rounds of Paulistão, the only competition in progress in the men’s season. According to bulletins published by the FPF (São Paulo Football Federation), only four matches had a number larger. Interestingly, three of these were precisely Corinthians games as home team – see the full list below.

Until then, the match with the most payers in the state was the classic between Corinthians and Santos, where 27,883 people attended Casa do Povo with purchased tickets. In the top-3, there are also the debut of the Parque São Jorge club against Ferroviária, with 23,903 people, and the game between Palmeiras and Água Santa, with 22,589 people. Finally, the fourth and last duel to surpass the women’s grand final was between Corinthians and Mirassol, with a total of 22,224 fans.

In analysis, São Paulo, one of the great rivals of the East Zone team, had the peak of paying public against Ituano. At 4pm on a Sunday, 16,312 fans (3,235 less than Corinthians vs Grêmio in the Supercup) bought tickets for the game at Morumbi. Santos, in turn, had a maximum of 7,500 spectators in Vila Belmiro, against Botafogo-SP, at 11 am on a Saturday.

See the comparison between the paying audience of the Brazilian Women’s Supercup final with Paulistão 2022

Game paying audience Corinthians x Santos 27,883 Corinthians x Ferroviária 23,903 Palm trees vs Agua Santa 22,589 Corinthians x Mirassol 22,224 Corinthians vs Gremio (Women’s Supercup Final) 19,547 Palm trees x Ponte Preta 17,662 Sao Paulo vs Ituano 16,312 Sao Paulo vs Santo Andre 14,918 Ituano x Corinthians 10,304 Santos vs Botafogo 7,500 Santo André vs Corinthians 6,760 Inter de Limeira vs Santos 6,650 Santos vs Sao Bernardo 6,616 Guarani vs Sao Paulo 5,458 Novorizontino vs Palmeiras 4,693 Guarani x Santos 4,251 RB Bragantino vs Sao Paulo 3,523 Mirassol vs Santo André 3,319 Agua Santa vs Novorizontino 3,296 Mirassol x Guarani 3,222 Mirassol vs RB Bragantino 3,219 Sao Bernardo vs Palmeiras 3,001 Guarani vs Botafogo 2,443 Botafogo vs Santo André 2,245 Inter de Limeira vs Botafogo 2,082 Agua Santa x Ituano 2,053 Botafogo vs Ferroviária 2018 Ponte Preta x Inter de Limeira 1,836 Ponte Preta x Novorizontino 1,613 RB Bragantino vs Inter de Limeira 1,551 Railway x Ponte Preta 1,391 Ferroviária x RB Bragantino 1,314 RB Bragantino vs Guarani 1,204 Agua Santa vs San Bernardo 1,147 Ituano vs Inter de Limeira 1,078 Ituano vs Novorizontino 1,010 Saint Andrew vs Saint Bernard 981 Railway x Água Santa 902 Sao Bernardo vs Ponte Preta 770 Novorizontino vs Mirassol 622

