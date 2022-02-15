Corinthians Feminino only registers more public than four games of Paulisto 2022 so far

The final of the Women’s Supercopa do Brasil between Corinthians and Grêmio demonstrated how women’s football is gaining more and more visibility and support. As proof of this, the My Helm conducted a survey where it was found that the paying audience for the match was smaller than just four of the 39 games of the Men’s Paulista Championship so far.

The confrontation that gave Timão the first title of the season was held at Neo Química Arena, at 10:30 am last Sunday. As announced by the club on the stadium screens, the game had a total of 19,547 payerstotaling an income of R$442,644.50.

In a survey, the paying audience of the women’s final was compared with the first five rounds of Paulistão, the only competition in progress in the men’s season. According to bulletins published by the FPF (São Paulo Football Federation), only four matches had a number larger. Interestingly, three of these were precisely Corinthians games as home team see the full list below.

Until then, the match with the most payers in the state was the classic between Corinthians and Santos, where 27,883 people attended Casa do Povo with purchased tickets. In the top-3, there are also the debut of the Parque São Jorge club against Ferroviária, with 23,903 people, and the game between Palmeiras and Água Santa, with 22,589 people. Finally, the fourth and last duel to surpass the women’s grand final was between Corinthians and Mirassol, with a total of 22,224 fans.

In analysis, São Paulo, one of the great rivals of the East Zone team, had the peak of paying public against Ituano. At 4pm on a Sunday, 16,312 fans (3,235 less than Corinthians vs Grêmio in the Supercup) bought tickets for the game at Morumbi. Santos, in turn, had a maximum of 7,500 spectators in Vila Belmiro, against Botafogo-SP, at 11 am on a Saturday.

See the comparison between the paying audience of the Brazilian Women’s Supercup final with Paulistão 2022

Gamepaying audience
Corinthians x Santos27,883
Corinthians x Ferroviária23,903
Palm trees vs Agua Santa22,589
Corinthians x Mirassol22,224
Corinthians vs Gremio (Women’s Supercup Final)19,547
Palm trees x Ponte Preta17,662
Sao Paulo vs Ituano16,312
Sao Paulo vs Santo Andre14,918
Ituano x Corinthians10,304
Santos vs Botafogo7,500
Santo André vs Corinthians6,760
Inter de Limeira vs Santos6,650
Santos vs Sao Bernardo6,616
Guarani vs Sao Paulo5,458
Novorizontino vs Palmeiras4,693
Guarani x Santos4,251
RB Bragantino vs Sao Paulo3,523
Mirassol vs Santo André3,319
Agua Santa vs Novorizontino3,296
Mirassol x Guarani3,222
Mirassol vs RB Bragantino3,219
Sao Bernardo vs Palmeiras3,001
Guarani vs Botafogo2,443
Botafogo vs Santo André2,245
Inter de Limeira vs Botafogo2,082
Agua Santa x Ituano2,053
Botafogo vs Ferroviária2018
Ponte Preta x Inter de Limeira1,836
Ponte Preta x Novorizontino1,613
RB Bragantino vs Inter de Limeira1,551
Railway x Ponte Preta1,391
Ferroviária x RB Bragantino1,314
RB Bragantino vs Guarani1,204
Agua Santa vs San Bernardo1,147
Ituano vs Inter de Limeira1,078
Ituano vs Novorizontino1,010
Saint Andrew vs Saint Bernard981
Railway x Água Santa902
Sao Bernardo vs Ponte Preta770
Novorizontino vs Mirassol622

See more at: Corinthians Feminino, Neo Qumica Arena and Campeonato Paulista.

