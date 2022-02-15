Corinthians Feminino only registers more public than four games of Paulisto 2022 so far

The final of the Women’s Supercopa do Brasil between Corinthians and Grêmio demonstrated how women’s football is gaining more and more visibility and support. As proof of this, the My Helm conducted a survey where it was found that the paying audience for the match was smaller than just four of the 39 games of the Men’s Paulista Championship so far.
The confrontation that gave Timão the first title of the season was held at Neo Química Arena, at 10:30 am last Sunday. As announced by the club on the stadium screens, the game had a total of 19,547 payerstotaling an income of R$442,644.50.
In a survey, the paying audience of the women’s final was compared with the first five rounds of Paulistão, the only competition in progress in the men’s season. According to bulletins published by the FPF (São Paulo Football Federation), only four matches had a number larger. Interestingly, three of these were precisely Corinthians games as home team – see the full list below.
Until then, the match with the most payers in the state was the classic between Corinthians and Santos, where 27,883 people attended Casa do Povo with purchased tickets. In the top-3, there are also the debut of the Parque São Jorge club against Ferroviária, with 23,903 people, and the game between Palmeiras and Água Santa, with 22,589 people. Finally, the fourth and last duel to surpass the women’s grand final was between Corinthians and Mirassol, with a total of 22,224 fans.
In analysis, São Paulo, one of the great rivals of the East Zone team, had the peak of paying public against Ituano. At 4pm on a Sunday, 16,312 fans (3,235 less than Corinthians vs Grêmio in the Supercup) bought tickets for the game at Morumbi. Santos, in turn, had a maximum of 7,500 spectators in Vila Belmiro, against Botafogo-SP, at 11 am on a Saturday.
See the comparison between the paying audience of the Brazilian Women’s Supercup final with Paulistão 2022
|Game
|paying audience
|Corinthians x Santos
|27,883
|Corinthians x Ferroviária
|23,903
|Palm trees vs Agua Santa
|22,589
|Corinthians x Mirassol
|22,224
|Corinthians vs Gremio (Women’s Supercup Final)
|19,547
|Palm trees x Ponte Preta
|17,662
|Sao Paulo vs Ituano
|16,312
|Sao Paulo vs Santo Andre
|14,918
|Ituano x Corinthians
|10,304
|Santos vs Botafogo
|7,500
|Santo André vs Corinthians
|6,760
|Inter de Limeira vs Santos
|6,650
|Santos vs Sao Bernardo
|6,616
|Guarani vs Sao Paulo
|5,458
|Novorizontino vs Palmeiras
|4,693
|Guarani x Santos
|4,251
|RB Bragantino vs Sao Paulo
|3,523
|Mirassol vs Santo André
|3,319
|Agua Santa vs Novorizontino
|3,296
|Mirassol x Guarani
|3,222
|Mirassol vs RB Bragantino
|3,219
|Sao Bernardo vs Palmeiras
|3,001
|Guarani vs Botafogo
|2,443
|Botafogo vs Santo André
|2,245
|Inter de Limeira vs Botafogo
|2,082
|Agua Santa x Ituano
|2,053
|Botafogo vs Ferroviária
|2018
|Ponte Preta x Inter de Limeira
|1,836
|Ponte Preta x Novorizontino
|1,613
|RB Bragantino vs Inter de Limeira
|1,551
|Railway x Ponte Preta
|1,391
|Ferroviária x RB Bragantino
|1,314
|RB Bragantino vs Guarani
|1,204
|Agua Santa vs San Bernardo
|1,147
|Ituano vs Inter de Limeira
|1,078
|Ituano vs Novorizontino
|1,010
|Saint Andrew vs Saint Bernard
|981
|Railway x Água Santa
|902
|Sao Bernardo vs Ponte Preta
|770
|Novorizontino vs Mirassol
|622
