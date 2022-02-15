“Coup of the century”, couple tries to launder BRL 19 billion in bitcoins

Last week, American rapper Heather Morgan, along with her husband Ilya “Dutch” Lichtenstein, was arrested on charges of trying to launder more than $3.6 billion in stolen bitcoins.

The amount would have been stolen from the Bitfinex exchange in 2016. At the time, hackers managed to steal 119,754 bitcoins, which are now valued at approximately 4.5 billion dollars.

The pair were charged with conspiracy and fraud and could face a sentence of 25 years in prison.

The story caught so much public attention that Netflix has already announced that it intends to make a documentary series about the case.

billionaire crime

According to the US Department of Justice, police have already recovered $3.6 billion, making it the biggest financial seizure of all time.

As much as cryptocurrencies are not regulated, that does not mean that the use of bitcoins is above the law.

“In a futile effort to maintain digital anonymity, defendants laundered stolen funds through a maze of cryptocurrency transactions. Thanks to the painstaking work of law enforcement, the department has once again shown how it can and will follow money, no matter what form it takes.”

Movie script

To launder the billions of dollars, the couple used tricks that seem to come out of spy movie scripts.

They used accounts in Russia and Ukraine, had numerous false identities and fraudulent documents, and a plan to flee abroad.

During a police raid on Morgan’s apartment, she tried to lock her cell phone while pretending she was looking for the cat. Federal authorities had to “snatch” the device from her hand.

In her house, the equivalent of US$40,000 in foreign currency was also found, which was hidden inside two “hollow books”.

Bitcoin scams

The arrest of the eccentric couple was met with surprise by friends, close people and the general public.

In June 2020, for example, Morgan even signed a column for Forbes in which he gave tips on how to protect yourself from cybercriminals.

According to experts, the arrest could be a game-changer in the regulation of digital currencies, allowing governments and authorities to track fraudulent transactions.

It is worth remembering that the US Department of Justice had also started a criminal investigation into the manipulation of popular cryptocurrencies such as ethereum and bitcoins.