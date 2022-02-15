COVID-19: pre-ivermectin doctor received 224 thousand euros from pharmaceuticals – International
Portuguese doctor Antonio Pedro Machado, an advocate of ivermectin as a treatment method for COVID-19, received more than 220 thousand euros from a pharmacist that produces and supplies the drug. CNN Portugal information.
The payment came from Menarini Portugal, belonging to the Menarini Group, a company that produces Ivecop, a drug from Ivermectin. The amount received by Machado is 224,184 euros (R$ 1.3 million in today’s account), an amount divided between sponsorships and consultancy.
Only one event of the group, in 2021, generated 119 thousand euros for Machado. Ivermectin has proven ineffectiveness against the coronavirus, and the vaccine is the most certain method on record for mitigating COVID-19.
The main body in health and health surveillance in Portugal, the National Authority for Pharmacy and Medicine (Infarmed) does not recommend ivermectin for COVID-19. Machado, also a vaccine critic, admitted that he worked for Menarini and preferred not to comment on whether defending the drug against the coronavirus was a conflict of interest.
