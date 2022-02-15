COVID-19: pre-ivermectin doctor received 224 thousand euros from pharmaceuticals – International

Antonio Pedro Machado during participation in a television program (photo: Reproduction/Independent Communication Society – SIC) Portuguese doctor Antonio Pedro Machado, an advocate of ivermectin as a treatment method for COVID-19, received more than 220 thousand euros from a pharmacist that produces and supplies the drug. CNN Portugal information.

The payment came from Menarini Portugal, belonging to the Menarini Group, a company that produces Ivecop, a drug from Ivermectin. The amount received by Machado is 224,184 euros (R$ 1.3 million in today’s account), an amount divided between sponsorships and consultancy.

Only one event of the group, in 2021, generated 119 thousand euros for Machado. Ivermectin has proven ineffectiveness against the coronavirus, and the vaccine is the most certain method on record for mitigating COVID-19.