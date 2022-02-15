Covid-19: with 100% occupancy rate in adult ICUs, DF records 16 deaths | Federal District

The Federal District registered 5,614 new known cases of Covid-19 and more 16 deaths from the disease, this Monday (14). The data refer to the accumulated between Saturday (12) and this Monday, since there is no disclosure by the Health Department of the DF on weekends and holidays.

This afternoon, the occupancy rate of ICU beds for adults reached 100% and there was 36 people waiting for a vacancy. The only ones available were in pediatric and neonatal units (see more details below).

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 11,296 people died and 662,020 were infected in Brasilia – 92.2% of patients are recovered, according to the folder.

The transmission rate of the virus has dropped to 1.11. On Friday (11), it was 1.20.

The current number points out that every 100 infected can contaminate another 111 people, and indicates the advancement of the virus.

Among those killed by Covid-19 in the DF, since the beginning of the pandemic, 10,316 people lived in the federal capital and 978 came from other regions to seek care, mainly from the surroundings.

Dates of deaths released this Monday (14):

February 4th: 1

February 9: 1

February 11: 4

February 12: 4

February 13: 5

February 14th: 1

Ceilandia: 1

Range: 1

Botanical Garden: 1

Planaltina: 1

Pilot Plan: 3

Fern: 2

Townhouse: 3

Taguatinga: 2

Vicente Pires: 1

Goiás: 1

50 to 59 years: 2

60 to 69 years: 1

70 to 79 years: 5

80 years or older: 8

Until 4:25 pm this Monday (14), the occupation of ICU beds reserved for cases of Covid-19 for adults, in the public network of the DF, was in 100%. The only places available are in pediatric and neonatal ICUs.

Overall, the occupancy rate was at 95.33%. Of the total of 122 beds, 102 were occupied, 5 available, 7 awaiting release and 8 blocked.

On the private network, at 11:55 am, 76.22% of the spaces reserved for the infected were full. Of the total of 146 beds, 112 were used and 34 were vacant.

On Friday (11), the Secretary of Health announced the reopening of approximately 100 beds at the Military Police Field Hospital (PMDF). According to General Manoel Pafiadache, a tender will be held for the presentation of proposals from interested companies.

The Plano Piloto remains the region with the highest number of cases by Covid-19 in the DF. Until this Monday, 76,247 people tested positive and 802 died from the disease. In second place is Ceilândia, with 66,167 contaminations and 1,711 lost lifes.

See below the numbers of cases by region, recorded by the Department of Health of the DF this Monday:

