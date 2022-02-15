Crop failure due to extreme weather causes billions of losses in the countryside and pressures food

The severe drought that hit the three southern states and Mato Grosso do Sul in recent months, as well as torrential rain in the Northeast began to present the bill. Estimates of Confederation of Agriculture and Livestock of Brazil (CNA) point out, so far, a drop of 25.2 million tons in grain production in these regions because of the drought. This package includes soybeans, rice and the first crops of corn and beans sown in the three southern states (Rio Grande do Sul, Paraná and Santa Catarina) and Mato Grosso do Sul.

The tighter supply of food has already hit producer prices and is starting to hit the Brazilian plate and inflation. In January, the rise in food alone accounted for 43% of the Extended Consumer Price Index (IPCA), of 0.54%, the official measure of inflation. Also in January, the value of the basic food basket calculated by the Inter-union Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies (Dieese) rose in 16 of 17 capitals.

“Food could again be a negative surprise in this year’s inflation”, warns the chief economist at the MB Associates consultancy, Sergio Vale. He revised by more than one percentage point, from 4.7% to 5.8%, the IPCA for 2022, due to food and Gasoline.

André Brazcoordinator of the price indices of the Fundação Getúlio Vargas (FGV), also rose by about a point, from 5% to almost 6%, the inflation expectation for this year. “Half of that increase is on food and the rest is oil and tariffs.”

From December to January, Braz has already seen a jump in producer prices for corn and soybeans. Corn, which had ended 2021 with a decline of 0.02% to the producer, increased 8.40% in January. In soybeans, the price increase, which had been 0.89% in December, went to 5.55% last month. The price of soybean meal also closed January with an increase of 14.17%, after having increased 2.14% in the previous month.

Cascade effect

The soaring prices of corn, soybeans and bran are likely to have consequences for consumer prices for pork and poultry meat and milk in the coming months, as these inputs are the basis for raising animals, notes Braz.

“It is very premature to say that there is inflationary pressure”, contests the director of Agricultural Policy and Information at the National Supply Company (Conab) of Ministry of Agriculture, Sergio De Zen. He admits that the damage caused by the drought affected the first corn crop, but argues that the second crop, which accounts for 80% of Brazilian grain production, is still being planted. “The second corn crop can be very large”, he ponders.

In the case of soybeans, De Zen observes that it is raining in some regions, which increases crop productivity. In addition, the area planted with soybeans grew this year, which may compensate for the shortfalls caused by the drought.

The effect of extreme weather events is worrying, because the phenomena tend to become more and more frequent. In addition, droughts, extreme heat episodes and excessive rainfall are also becoming more intense because of climate change and global warming.

Losses

CNA estimates based on the most recent Conab crop projection for February and on data provided by state agriculture federations indicate that the greatest impact of the drought is on soybeans, with a loss of 19 million tons in the three states of the South and in Mato Grosso do Sul.

Then comes the corn of the first crop, with 5.2 million tons, rice with almost one million tons and beans of the first crop, with 125 thousand tons. Despite being irrigated, rice cultivation in Rio Grande do Sul depends on water from rivers that are affected by the drought.

According to Conab’s estimate, the country’s total grain harvest for this year should reach 268.2 million tons. It will be 22.8 million tons less than the initial December projections of 291 million tons. But even so, a volume greater than last year’s crop of 252.7 million tons.

The coordinator of Agricultural Production at CNA, Maciel Silva, responsible for crop failure projections, points out that, despite the losses caused by the drought in the four states, there were increases in the production potential of crops in other Midwest and Southeast states that mitigated the losses. With this, the fall in the total volume of production in the country will be smaller. “But, even so, there are expressive and impacting losses in the crops of the South and Mato Grosso”, emphasizes Silva.