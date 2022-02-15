CrossfireX producer admits he betrayed players’ trust • Eurogamer.pt

CrossfireX arrived last week on Xbox consoles, accompanied by free campaign content (Operation Catalyst) for Game Pass holders, but so far many are unable to access it.

As a result of these problems, the Executive Producer of the game is now admitting that they were wrong and that they somehow defrauded the expectations of players on that platform.

“My name is Sooro Boo, or “Mr. Boo”, as many refer to me, and I am the Executive Producer of CrossfireX. It is evident that we have inadvertently let down many of our players and fans who have stuck with us for a long time. They mean everything to us and I felt they deserved more than a simple correction note, which is why I wanted to take this opportunity to personally apologize for the current state of the game.”

“There will always be bugs and various issues when it comes to video games, but we felt that CrossfireX’s current issues had more to do with the essential fundamentals of the game and that we felt that we had betrayed our players’ trust. There is simply no excuse for this, and That’s why I wanted to offer a personal apology and explain exactly what the issues are and how we plan to address them. We will continue to be transparent and engage with you, our valued players, and look forward to regaining your trust.”

This statement from the Executive Producer addresses several issues with the game, whether due to lack of content, both in multiplayer and campaigns, problems with Game Pass, and even issues related to the very unpolished gameplay.

Unfortunately, there is still no date for when all these problems will be resolved.