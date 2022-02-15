Crypto Firm Will Pay $100 Million in Fine to US CVM

Cryptocurrency financial services provider BlockFi will pay a $100 million fine to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) over the irregular offering of its controversial high-yield crypto loan account. As part of the deal, the company will also register its product with the regulator.

The company said on Monday that it intends to file with the SEC an initial application for registration of a new crypto lending product called BlockFi Yield. Doing so would be the first formal step in the paperwork to offer a registered security to the public.

The announcement of the start of the SEC listing process came in conjunction with official confirmation that BlockFi must pay a $100 million fine to settle allegations that its flagship interest-bearing crypto product was an unregistered security. Of that amount, the company will pay $50 million to the regulator and another $50 million to 32 states.

BlockFi cooperated with the government investigation and implemented remediation actions, according to a release released by the SEC. Both the US CVM and the state agreements do not contain any admissions or denials of wrongdoing or liability.

“This is the first case of its kind regarding cryptocurrency lending platforms,” SEC Chairman Gary Gensler said in the statement. “Today’s agreement makes it clear that cryptocurrency markets must comply with time-tested securities laws.”

US customers of the unregistered crypto product will continue to receive their earnings, but will not be able to add more cryptocurrencies to their accounts starting today, the company said in a statement. These accounts will be automatically transferred to BlockFi Yield once the registration process is complete.

