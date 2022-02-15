Cryptos today: Bitcoin hits $44,000, Ethereum jumps 8% and Gala shoots 20% in widespread high with tensions contained in Ukraine

The easing of tensions in Ukraine with the expectation of a diplomatic way out of the impasse with Russia brings relief to investors and gives new breath to cryptocurrencies, which have been traded as risky assets in recent months.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said military units from Russia’s southern and western districts had already started returning to their bases after training exercises near the Ukrainian border.

Bitcoin (BTC) has stabilized again above $42,000 last night and, in the early hours of the morning, it once again surpassed $44,000, signaling that it could be ready to soar if tempers are contained in the markets. .

In participation yesterday during the Crypto+Rodrigo Borges, crypto asset analyst at Ohm Research, said he does not see a direct relationship between the situation in Ukraine and cryptocurrencies, but rather a natural effect of the market in the face of a moment of uncertainty.

On the other hand, he pointed out that the donation of Bitcoin to pro-Ukraine groups and the possible adoption of the digital currency by Russia in the event of a sanction that removes the country from the Swift network suggest that, in the long term, tensions in Eastern Europe may be even higher. beneficial for cryptocurrency.

The recovery also comes along with optimism among miners, who are vying as never before for a chance to obtain Bitcoin as a reward for verifying data on the blockchain using supercomputers. Last weekend, Bitcoin’s hashrate, an indicator of the computing power dedicated to the cryptocurrency’s network, reached a new record of 248.11 million terahashes per second (TH/s).

The behavior is seen as positive because it points to an expectation of cryptocurrency appreciation, as miners need to sell the asset to fund operations. In addition, a high hashrate means, in practice, a more secure network – it is possible to say that the Bitcoin blockchain has never been so secure.

Ethereum (ETH) is doing better on this rally and is up 8% in the last 24 hours, back to $3,090 after hitting $2,800 yesterday. The performance also boosts rivals such as Binance Coin (BNB), Solana (SOL), Terra (LUNA) and Avalanche (BNB), which are up between 8% and 11% today.

Gala (GALA), the gaming cryptocurrency that led earnings in 2021 with a 45,825% surge, is among the fastest growing today, with a jump of around 20%, in the wake of the DeFi Kadena (KDA) project token. The positive momentum leads to a general rally among the top 100 cryptos by market cap – as of this morning, only one older version of BitTorrent (BTT) is losing 20.9%.

Check out the performance of the main cryptocurrencies at 7:15 am:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Bitcoin (BTC) US$ 44,041.02 +4.4% Ethereum (ETH) US$ 3,094.07 +8% Binance Coin (BNB) US$ 427.37 +8.2% XRP (XRP) US$ 0.828721 +5.6% Cardano (ADA) $1.09 +5.5%

Cryptocurrencies with the biggest gains in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Kadena (KDA) $8.27 +20.6% Gala (GALA) US$ 0.339739 +19.9% The Graph (GRT) US$ 0.466032 +18.3% Mine Protocol (MINA) $2.78 +17.8% Hedera (HBAR) US$ 0.261141 +17.2%

Cryptocurrencies with the biggest drops in the last 24 hours:

BitTorrentOLD (BTTOLD) US$ 0.00169521 -20.9%

Check out how cryptocurrency ETFs closed on the last trading session:

ETF Price Variation Hashdex NCI (HASH11) BRL 39.25 -2.48% Hashdex BTCN (BITH11) BRL 52.89 -1.32% Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11) BRL 45.00 -0.66% QR Bitcoin (QBTC11) BRL 13.88 -0.5% QR Ether (QETH11) BRL 11.00 -0.45%

See the main crypto market news for this Tuesday (15):

Crypto funds see fourth positive week of gains as institutional returns

Cryptocurrency funds attracted $75 million in new investment last week, the fourth consecutive week of net inflows, according to a report from digital asset manager CoinShares.

The move shows continued confidence in Bitcoin and other digital assets as prices rebound from the January slump, especially among institutional investors.

Inflows remain relatively small compared to Q4 2021. According to Coinshares, there were regional differences, with outflows of $5.5 million in the Americas and $80.7 million in inflows into European investment products.

Russia has new internal impasse over cryptocurrency regulation

Russia’s central bank and government distance themselves from an agreement on regulating cryptocurrencies in the country after meetings on Tuesday (14), according to Bloomberg.

Bank of Russia President Elvira Nabiullina met with Finance Minister Anton Siluanov and Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Grigorenko after President Vladimir Putin urged them to reach a consensus in January.

The parties, however, decided to just formalize their differences, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the negotiations.

Last week, the government published a document setting out its intention to regulate cryptocurrencies. The plan appeared to have the backing of the central bank, which days earlier had advocated a complete ban on cryptocurrencies.

NFT platform closes its doors after suspected money laundering

Cent, a platform famous for transforming into NFT and selling the first tweet by Twitter creator Jack Dorsey for $2.9 million, has closed its doors after reporting potentially fraudulent activity.

According to the platform’s co-founder, Cameron Hejazi, Cent’s systems have identified several attempts to potentially use NFTs for money laundering.

He told Reuters that there had been the sale of unauthorized copies of NFTs, the sale of stolen content converted into NFTs and even the sale of collections that resembled securities.

