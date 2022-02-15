Cryptos Today: Miners “Save” Bitcoin, Drop Is Contained Above $41K as Coinbase Confirms Vulnerability

Bitcoin (BTC) contained the fall after surpassing $45,000 last week and opens the day close to stability in the last 24 hours, trading at $42,128.03. Investors are taking a close look at escalating tensions in Ukraine and fears that stock markets will react negatively at today’s opening.

“The cryptocurrency’s fall, some believe, is correlated with news of Russian military exercises indicating that an invasion and a possible resulting war are imminent,” said Joe DiPasquale, CEO of fund manager BitBull Capital.

The digital asset was already losing strength after the release of consumer inflation data in the United States, which reached 7.5% in the year, the highest since 1982. A higher interest rate usually directly affects riskier assets, such as stocks and cryptocurrencies. Last week, Bank of America reinforced that Bitcoin has been trading as a risk asset, not a hedge against inflation.

The cryptocurrency followed the main stock indices, which fell sharply on Friday (11). The S&P 500 is down nearly 2% and the Nasdaq is down 2.7%.

For Pasquale, “anything can happen” if Bitcoin approaches $40,000 because of lower trading volumes. “If the support line holds, we could see a big bounce, but if not, we could see a significant drop,” he says.

According to CoinDesk analyst Damanick Dantes, Bitcoin’s relative strength index (RSI) approached oversold territory on Wednesday, which preceded the recent drop in price. On the weekly chart, however, the RSI is rising from oversold levels similar to what happened in March 2020, which could keep buyers active in the short term.

The RSI is an indicator that calculates the magnitude of price changes. Readings above 70 suggest that an asset is “overbought” and could see a correction, while below 30 indicates “oversold”, a scenario in which the asset could recover.

Bitcoin’s hashrate, an indicator of the computing power dedicated to the cryptocurrency’s network, may have given the necessary impetus to preserve, for now, support in the $40,000 region. The hashrate has soared to record levels, which points to strong interest from miners to invest in the activity. This behavior, in general, is seen as positive and suggests an expectation of appreciation of the digital asset in the medium term.

Bitcoin technical indicators also improved on the weekly chart after the price rose 4% for the week. Dantes points out that market sentiment is likely to remain neutral if support remains between $35,000 and $40,000 – that is, just a drop to below $35,000 should drive away the buying force once and for all.

Still, the analyst points out, the cryptocurrency’s monthly chart paints a pessimistic scenario, similar to July 2018. At that time, the digital asset was still in the midst of a long bearish period.

Given this, Bitcoin dominance stabilizes at almost 41%, which indicates weakness in altcoins. Cryptocurrencies show a general decline, with a large share retreating more than the main digital currency.

Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB), Cardano (ADA) and Terra (LUNA) record losses of around 2%, while XRP (XRP), which was recovering after a favorable advance to Ripple in the US courts, yields 5 .5% in the last 24 hours.

Helium (HNT), a project that allows crypto mining through routers, lost almost 11% and is already close to 20% of devaluation in the week. The result is similar to that of the Oasis Network (OASIS), which fell 10.3% today and went from a 22% decline in the last seven days.

For now, the only ones that are saved in the top 100 by market value are Ecomi (OMI) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), which announced entry into the metaverse. Both advance about 1%.

Check out the performance of the main cryptocurrencies at 7 am:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Bitcoin (BTC) US$ 42,128.03 -0.6% Ethereum (ETH) US$ 42,128.03 -2.1% Binance Coin (BNB) US$ 394.75 -two% XRP (XRP) US$ 0.785367 -5.5% Cardano (ADA) $1.13 -2.7%

Cryptocurrencies with the biggest gains in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Shiba Inu (SHIB) US$ 0.00002951 +1.2% Ecomi (IMO) US$ 0.00637414 +1%

Cryptocurrencies with the biggest drops in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Helium (HNT) $24.34 -10.9% Oasis Network (OASIS) US$ 0.283293 -10.3% Quantity (QNT) US$ 118.04 -8.9% Kadena (KDA) $6.82 -8.7% Flow $6.82 -8.2%

Check out how cryptocurrency ETFs closed on the last trading session:

ETF Price Variation Hashdex NCI (HASH11) BRL 40.25 -4.59% Hashdex BTCN (BITH11) BRL 53.60 -3.59% Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11) BRL 45.30 -5.62% QR Bitcoin (QBTC11) BRL 13.95 -5.29% QR Ether (QETH11) BRL 11.05 -6.67%

See the main news from the crypto market this Monday (14):

Hacker finds allegedly serious flaw in Coinbase

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase was notified of a vulnerability in its trading systems on Friday afternoon and temporarily suspended trading on its new advanced trading platform.

At around 3pm, the “good” hacker known by the nickname “Tree of Alpha” caught the exchange’s attention on Twitter saying he had found a “potentially market-destroying” security hole.

“The issue is sensitive and could allow malicious users to submit arbitrary prices to all Coinbase buy and sell books,” the hacker told CoinDesk.

Later on Friday night, Coinbase re-established the platform, suggesting that the problem had been resolved.

Bitcoin Mining Indicator Soars to New High

Bitcoin hashrate hit a new all-time high over the weekend, data from analysis tool YCharts points out. The hashrate is a measure of the computing power needed to mine blocks on the Bitcoin network. Higher rates make it much more difficult to attack and take control of the network.

The hashrate reached 248.11 million terahashes per second (TH/s) on Saturday (12), well above the 180 million TH/s recorded last week. Currently, the computing power dedicated to the Bitcoin network hovers at 209.63 million TH/s, down 15.51% in the last 24 hours.

Last year, Bitcoin’s hashrate rose more than 50% amid the cryptocurrency’s price recovery after the month of May, when China banned mining in the country. In July, US miners already accounted for 35.4% of the hashrate on the network.

Internacional launches fan token in partnership with Socios.com

Internacional is the new Brazilian football club to launch a fan token. The $SACI token has sales starting at 10 am today on the Socios.com platform.

Fan Tokens are collectible digital assets minted on the Chiliz (CHZ) blockchain whose acquisition entitles the owner to participate in promotions, polls and competitions, among other benefits.

On pre-sale, 150,000 tokens will be available for purchase at $2 each, with a cap of 250 tokens per user.

Socios.com is the same company that launched fan tokens for clubs such as Atlético Mineiro, Corinthians, Flamengo, São Paulo and Palmeiras. In Brazil, only Santos chose to partner with Binance.

BlockFi seals $100 million deal with US officials

Cryptocurrency lending platform BlockFi will pay $50 million to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and stop opening new accounts of its high-yield loan product to most Americans as part of an agreement to end an investigation. which seeks to determine whether the product is an irregular offer of securities.

BlockFi will also pay another $50 million to various state regulators. BlockFi’s interest accounts have been targeted by securities regulators in New Jersey, Texas, Kentucky, Alabama and Vermont. Several of these states planned or issued cease and desist orders as part of their investigations throughout 2021.

The company has been under investigation since at least November 2021 over its loan product that offers yields of up to 9.5%, a rate considered high by US standards. The 10-year US government bond, for example, yields just 1.92%.

