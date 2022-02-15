Cyberpunk 2077 can receive the PS5 and Xbox Series versions today • Eurogamer.pt

Update: Now available on Xbox.

Update

The Xbox Series version of Cyberpunk 2077 is now available.

With more than 41GB, the update allows those who bought Cyberpunk 2077 for Xbox One to enjoy improvements designed for the latest consoles.

At the moment, the PS5 version is not yet available.

Original

The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series versions of Cyberpunk 2077 could even arrive today.

Following the discovery of references to the PS5 version on PlayStation Store servers, hinting at an imminent release, CD Projekt RED itself announced a broadcast dedicated to that game.

Now, hours before the broadcast, the reference was spotted on the Xbox Store that Cyberpunk 2077 is already a game optimized for Xbox Series consoles, something that has not yet come to fruition, but could happen at any time.

Faced with this early discovery, CD Projetk RED itself reacted with a .gif as a joke and seems to have confirmed that their surprise today was accidentally revealed too soon.

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

