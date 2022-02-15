Dalian iron ore drops sharply by 6.8% as China seeks to cool off market

2022-02-15

(Reuters) – China’s iron ore futures tumbled on Monday following last week’s surge that took steelmaking raw material to its highest level in more than five months, with traders worried about warnings from regulators. country against recent unusual price movements.

In addition to the warnings, the Dalian exchange announced a transaction fee increase for iron ore futures contracts for February-May deliveries, in an apparent move to cool the rally.

Top-traded Dalian iron ore for May delivery ended day trading down 6.8% at 776.50 yuan ($122.07) a tonne after falling 8.6% at 761.50 yuan, its lowest since January 27.

China’s state planner NDRC said on Friday that teams will be sent to the commodity exchange and major ports to examine iron ore inventories.

It also warned information providers against what it called manufacturing pricing amid a rapid rise over the past five weeks.

The 18% rise in Dalian iron ore prices last month followed forecasts by analysts and traders about Chinese demand rising when restrictions on steel production are lifted after the Beijing Winter Olympics this month, as well as supported by economic stimulus measures.

Spot prices for iron ore in China, the biggest steelmaker, are up about 20% this year, trading above $150 a tonne. This Monday, the price closed down by 2 dollars, at 149 dollars a ton.

