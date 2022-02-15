Data transfer puts US companies on check

By decision of the French Data Protection Agency (CNIL), the use of Google Analytics in the country was prohibited. The decision came after the ECJ’s assertion that the US violated the General Data Protection Regulation. This, in turn, invalidated the “Privacy Shield” and allowed the transfer of data to the United States, which ended up making the platform contrary to local laws. However, France was not the first country in Europe to make Google Analytics illegaland this might be a ripple effect.

First country in Europe to ban Google Analytics

Austria was the first country in Europe to ban the use of Google Analytics, as it considered the use of data illegal. With the decision of the Austrian data protection authorities, the resolution taken ended up affecting the use of this tool in other countries.

At the heart of this whole issue is the important data dispute between the United States and Europe, known as the Schrems I doctrine. In addition, the annulment of the so-called Privacy Shield, in 2020, prohibits the transfer of European personal data to the servers of the USA. This affects not only Google, but also Meta (formerly Facebook) and other similar companies such as Amazon and Microsoft.

How does this affect US companies?

US companies claim that the problem is not with their apps, but with existing laws on data transfers from Europe to the US. With this, they affirm the need for a new agreement, otherwise they will not be able to offer their services, but there is no movement for that to happen.

There is currently no official discussion on the topic. Therefore, companies fear having to essentially change their operation in European countries, as they are seeing their main tools being considered illegal.

In this way, it will be necessary for the data protection of Ireland, where these companies are based in Europe, to decide on the transfer of data from the continent to the United States. Until then, these companies will need to wait for the outcome of these agreements.