Deadline for delivery of income reports goes until February 28 – News









Companies and financial institutions have until February 28 to send taxpayers income reports for the year 2021. Income Tax 2022 begins in March, on a date to be announced by the Federal Revenue Service.

The documents are essential for completing the Individual Income Tax return, with information on the total income obtained by the worker in the last year and the Income Tax withheld at source in the same period.

According to the Federal Revenue, the employer who fails to provide the proof within the deadline or provides it inaccurately will be subject to the payment of a fine. Data can be delivered in print or made available electronically.











Although many companies opt for the traditional way, the data does not need to be sent by the Post Office. Vouchers can be delivered by email, downloaded from the internet or released in mobile apps.

In addition to employers, banks and other financial institutions are required to provide earnings reports to their customers, with data on financial investments and account balances. Health plan operators and educational institutions must also provide invoices for amounts received from taxpayers, in this case, for income tax deduction purposes.

These are documents that allow the Internal Revenue Service to cross-check information and verify that the taxpayer has filled in data with errors or has evaded taxes. They contain the amounts received by the individual, as well as all taxes paid during the fiscal year and contributions made to the National Institute of Social Security, the INSS.

Banks and brokerage firms must inform the amounts of all current accounts and all the taxpayer’s investments, while the INSS must inform the amounts received by the retiree or pensioner.









