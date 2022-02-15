Dear Esther: Landmark Edition is free on Steam for a limited time

The offer is valid until next Wednesday and celebrates the 5th anniversary of the game’s launch.

The companies The Chinese Room and Secret Mode decided to make a please Steam players and are offering the ransom of a free title on the platform from this Monday (14). In celebration of the 5th anniversary of its release, Dear Esther: Landmark Edition can be added to the library of all interested players until February 16th.

The game is about a re-release of the original Dear Esther, which has been updated to work with a more up-to-date version of the Unity engine. According to The Chinese Room, the game also received remastered audio tracks, as well as the new Director’s Commentary mode, in which the development team explains the title creation process.

The single player adventure takes players to a deserted island where they relive the events related to the crash of a plane. The more players advance, the more they discover about the location and follow the narrative present in a letter that begins with the words “Dear Esther…”.

Epic Games Store also distributes free games

In its original version, Dear Esther was one of the forerunners of the subgenre that became popularly known as “Walking Simulator”. Despite bringing the same first-person camera seen in action titles, the game does not bring any kind of conflict, inviting players to reflect on the scenarios and the narrative presented.

who is looking for free pc games must also check the Epic Games Store, which this week offers the Windbound title to registered users. In it, you take control of the adventurer Kara, who finds herself on the shores of the Forbidden Islands, which hide many secrets and dangers.



Starting next Thursday (17th), the store will start distributing for a limited time Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, a game developed by the same team as the hit It Takes Two. Epic promises to stick to its philosophy of giving away games for free in 2022 as a way to attract players and grow its store’s established base.

