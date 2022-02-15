Decree creates ‘artisanal mining’ in the Amazon; for NGOs, government wants to encourage illegal mining | Politics

President Jair Bolsonaro edited this Monday (14) a decree to create the Support Program for the Development of Artisanal and Small-Scale Mining (Pró-Mapa).

The main objective, says the government, is to stimulate the development of artisanal and small-scale mining through sectoral public policies.

Environmental defense organizations criticized the decree. According to the entities, the measure has electoral intentions and contributes to encouraging illegal mining in the Amazon region (read more below).

Artisanal mining, according to the decree, is the activity governed by Law 7,805, of 1989. This law, which created the garimpeira mining permit regime, does not mention artisanal mining. But it establishes that, in order to receive the permission, the explored area cannot exceed 50 hectares, “except when granted to the garimpeiro cooperative.”

The program’s priority area of ​​action will be the Legal Amazon region, which covers the states of Rondônia, Acre, Amazonas, Roraima, Pará, Amapá, Tocantins, Mato Grosso and Maranhão.

According to the decree, among the objectives of the program are:

integrate and strengthen sectoral, social, economic and environmental policies for the development of artisanal and small-scale mining activities in the national territory;

encourage best practices, formalize the activity and promote health, assistance and dignity for people involved in artisanal and small-scale mining; and

promote synergy between stakeholders and those involved in the production chain of mineral goods.

In a note, the Planalto states that the program inaugurates a “new perspective of public policies on the mining activity in Brazil”. President Jair Bolsonaro and Minister of Mines and Energy, Bento Albuquerque, are mining enthusiasts.

In the note, the Planalto states that artisanal and small-scale mining is a source of wealth and income for a population of hundreds of thousands of people and it would be “fundamental that government actions recognize the conditions in which small mining of its activity and the primary needs of the surrounding society”.

For Greenpeace activist Danicley Aguiar, Bolsonaro’s decree has electoral intent. According to him, this government measure harms the preservation of the environment because it configures a “political license” given by Bolsonaro to illegal miners who work in the Amazon.

“In addition to being a clear act of electoral desperation, the decree has practical effects in the Amazon, because it will reinforce the entire narrative of political license that is given to the advance that illegal mining has had in the region, in particular, during the last three years. of the Bolsonaro government,” said Danicley Aguiar (see in the video below).

Greenpeace comments on government decree that encourages mining in the Amazon

Aguiar also says that it is “misconception” to treat mining activity in the Amazon as a factor for the region’s economic development.

“In the Amazon, we have other possible paths for regional development. But it is a decree that signals, not only to the miners, but also to Bolsonaro’s electoral base, that these illegal miners will at some point be legalized, especially if the president to be re-elected,” he said.

In a statement, the Instituto Socioambiental states that the decree intends to facilitate mining in a biome already threatened by illegal activities.

“There is no artisanal mining in the Amazon, but predatory mining, with uncontrolled use of mercury and major environmental impacts and the health of the population throughout the Amazon. It is worrying that Bolsonaro intends to facilitate mining in a biome already threatened by illegal activities’, says the organization in a note.

According to Instituto Escolha, an association that promotes the debate on sustainability, the decree, instead of establishing stricter criteria for control and inspection, encourages “activity that today is one of the main threats to the Amazon rainforest and its peoples”.

“It is necessary to revoke the decree and end the benefits that already exist, through the extinction of the Garimpeira Mining Permission regime, and prioritize more robust systems”, says the institute.

Environmental law professor Rogério Rocco, an environmental analyst at the Chico Mendes Institute for Biodiversity Conservation (ICMBio), says that, when talking about artisanal mining, the decree created a “fictitious figure”, an “invention”. “That doesn’t exist,” he declared.

“The decree creates a fictitious figure, an invention that has not even been conceptualized, of artisanal mining. The decree refers to this figure, refers to the legislation that provides for mining, but this legislation does not establish — it never established — this category of artisanal mining , artisanal mining. That doesn’t exist. The decree didn’t even look to define this concept”, he criticized.

For Rocco, the decree “is part of a larger movement by the current government to misrepresent, to find loopholes that allow violating environmental protection laws, characterizing mining as a sustainable activity, which it is absolutely not. Mining is a highly There is no way to do it without producing impacts. Therefore, it is prohibited in conservation units and indigenous lands”.

In addition to creating the program, the decree establishes the Interministerial Commission for the Development of Artisanal and Small-Scale Mining, a government collegiate responsible for defining the guidelines for implementing the Pro-Mape.

The collegiate will be formed by the following ministries:

Mines and Energy, which he will coordinate;

Civil House,

Citizenship;

Justice and Public Security;

Environment; and

Ministry of Health.

“It will be up to Comape to enable the consolidation of government policies and the maximization of efforts to act in a more synergistic way, with a view to taking more effective actions, with regard to the good ordering of the mining segment, considering its production and commercialization characteristics of mineral goods”, says the Planalto in a note.

The collegiate will meet every six months, with the possibility of extraordinary meetings, at the request of one of the members, endorsed by an absolute majority.

In another decree published this Monday, Bolsonaro orders the National Mining Agency (ANM) to establish simplified procedures for the release of grants for small-scale mining or for the “use of mineral substances”.

According to the decree, the implementation of the licensing registration by the agency will have to be completed within 60 days, counting from the date of presentation of the environmental license for the project. If the agency does not respond within the deadline, the applicant will have their request automatically validated.

The Planalto states that the objective is to adapt the sector’s rules to the Economic Freedom Act, which already establishes the need for simplified processes for obtaining licenses and grants for small-scale activities in various areas of the economy.