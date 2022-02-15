Dial 100 cannot receive vaccination complaints

Minister Ricardo Lewandowski, of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), today ordered the MMFDH (Ministry of Women, Family and Human Rights) to stop providing the Dial 100 whistleblower channel to receive complaints against proof of vaccination. The determination was in response to a request from the Sustainability Network.

The magistrate also asks that the Jair Bolsonaro (PL) government stop acting without technical-scientific basis, and encourage vaccination against covid-19. “I think it is up to the Federal Government, in addition to making immunizations available and encouraging mass vaccination, to avoid the adoption of acts, without technical-scientific basis or inconsistent with the national legal system, which have the power to discourage vaccination of adults and children. against covid-19.”

In note, the MMFDH reported that was not officially summoned and that since it was created, Dial 100 has received all reports of alleged human rights violations, whatever they may be, as long as the citizen informs them that their rights have been disrespected.

According to the ministry, the ministry “has never released any guidance to citizens on the use of Dial 100 to receive complaints related to vaccination” on its institutional channels.

In a technical note released by the ministry of Damares Alves in January, an alleged violation of rights is cited. The of complaints, which can be accessed through Dial 100.”

The document also talks about the vaccination of children. The ministry defended that the family have special protection from the State, and said that the forecast made by the ECA (Statute of Children and Adolescents) – which defines the mandatory vaccination of children, with sanctions for parents who do not do so -, would not apply to immunization against covid-19.

Lewandowski wants the ministry led by Damares to rectify the technical notes, stressing that compulsory vaccination does not mean ‘forced’ vaccination. “Giving wide publicity to the rectification now imposed.”

“It is practically unanimous the opinion of epidemiologists and educators that vaccinating the general population, particularly children and adolescents, is essential for the safe resumption of school activities”, emphasizes Lewandowski.

Dial 100 received “considerable number” of complaints

The Ministry of Women, Family and Human Rights has already received “a considerable number” of complaints from citizens who said they had suffered discrimination for having refused the vaccine against covid-19. This is what the Folha de S.Paulo report on the last 7th shows.

The complaints were made on Dial 100 — the main channel for complaints of human rights violations of children, women, the elderly, people with disabilities and the LGBTQIA+ population.

Folha made two calls to Dial 100 without identifying the report. At the beginning of the call, the option is offered to “make a complaint related to the violation of human rights caused by the coronavirus”.