Dietary changes can increase your life expectancy by up to 13 years

Studies point to the positive consequences for people who choose to change their typical Western diet, adopted by a large part of the population. For this, it is necessary to prioritize grains, fruits and vegetables, changing the diet with regard to the consumption of red meat and processed foods, for example, to have greater longevity.

According to research carried out by the American journal PLOS Medicine, men and women can increase their life expectancy by maintaining an ideal diet.

Balanced diet and longevity benefits

With this, a woman who maintains a healthy diet since the age of 20 can increase her longevity by about 10 years. Likewise, men would also increase their lifespan by around 13 years.

It is common knowledge that a balanced diet only brings benefits, however, there is no age restriction for this. In this way, a balanced diet also prolongs the life of older people. Also according to research, a woman over 60 can increase her life expectancy by up to 8 years.

In addition, David Katz, an expert in lifestyle medicine, adds that “the notion of improving the quality of the diet to reduce the risk of chronic disease and premature death has long been known, and it stands to reason that fewer chronic diseases and premature deaths mean longer life expectancy.

Opt for a healthy diet

However, it is true that the human body has different needs at different stages of life. Thus, for more mature women, from their 40s onwards, for example, it is necessary to increase the intake of calcium, potassium, vitamin D and B12.

In addition, it is possible to consume these vitamins only through food or, if necessary, supplementing with medical advice. Therefore, there are only advantages to choosing foods that are healthier and also have other natural nutrients.