Documents point to Argentine army’s invasion plan in Venezuela

An Argentine portal released, on Sunday 14th, an alleged invasion plan for Venezuela managed by the government of former President Maurício Macri, of Argentina, in 2019. The project took place through a military exercise called Puma, between April and July of that year.

According to the website El Cohete a la Lunathe Army carried out the exercise under the command of General Juan Martín Paleo, who has been head of the Armed Forces since March 2020. According to the website, the investigation is based on leaked reports from Argentine military intelligence.

The plan coincided with the period when the White House, then headed by Donald Trump, decided to recognize Juan Guaidó as the self-proclaimed interim president of Venezuela. At the time, Macri announced support for Guaidó on social media and called for “democracy” in Venezuela.

The outlet reported that the first session led by Paleo took place on April 15, 2019, days before Operation Liberdade, led by Guaidó to announce himself as the new head of state in place of Nicolás Maduro.

In the Puma exercise, there were three alternative routes to invade Venezuela. The first was along the “Marítimo del Mar Argos”, north of the Caribbean Sea; the second, along the border with Brazil, in the state of Roraima; and the third, along the border with Colombia, in the city of Cúcuta.

A map reproduced territories of South America with fictitious names. The subcontinent was named “South Patagonia”; the site of the conflict, Venezuela, was called “Vulcano”, and its conflicting authorities were the acronyms NM and JG, initials for Maduro and Guaidó; some surrounding countries also gained “fantasy” names, such as Brazil (“Febo”) and Colombia (“Ceres”).

American Admiral Craig Faller even visited Buenos Aires in June of that year, the month in which the Armed Forces of Argentina carried out the fourth, fifth and sixth session of activities. In total, there were seven sessions, held at the Campo de Mayo military base and by videoconference with soldiers from Cordoba and La Pampa.

On his Twitter account, the Minister of Defense of Venezuela, Vladimir Padrino López, repudiated the military plan.

“Revealing! Aspects so often denounced at the time begin to appear. It is the part of the imperialist equation forged from the multidimensional approach that was lacking in the scheme of aggression against Venezuela”, wrote the Bolivarian official. “Yesterday they couldn’t! They will never be able to!” he exclaimed.