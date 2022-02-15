Does your PC support Elden Ring? Check the requirements to run the game

Elden Ring is considered one of the most anticipated games of the year, but now the moment of truth has arrived – will your PC handle the game or not? While there are thousands of players looking forward to the game, not all of them will have the necessary hardware to play it.

Minimum requirements:

Operating System: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 3 3300X

Video Card: 3GB GTX 1060 or 4GB Radeon RX 580

Memory: 12 GB of RAM

DirectX 12

Storage: 60 GB available

Minimum requirements:

Operating System: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

Video Card: 8GB GTX 1070 or 8GB Radeon RX Vega 56

Memory: 16 GB of RAM

DirectX 12

Storage: 60 GB available

Many comments in response to the spec tweet – both on Twitter itself and on the Resetera forum where it was reposted – complain about the requirements.

While it is common to find current generation games with requirements like this, Elden Ring and other From Software games don’t stand out so much for the technical part of the graphics, and theoretically they wouldn’t need to be so demanding. Some users point out, for example, that the minimum Elden Ring are the same as those recommended by Red Dead Redemption 2with the exception of the processor and the space occupied in the storage.

Elden Ring comes to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, and PC on February 25th.